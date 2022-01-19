Top MLB free agent Carlos Correa switches agent, hires Scott Boras

The owner’s continued lockout means that shortstop Carlos Correa, the top free on the market this off-season, cannot sign with a team just yet. However, Correa can switch agents, which is exactly what he has done.

As Mark Berman reports, Correa has hired Scott Boras, arguably the foremost real estate agent in all sports, to represent him ahead of his next contract. He was previously represented by William Morris Endeavor (WME). Correa released the following statement on his decision on Tuesday:

“I have made the decision to hire Boras Corporation to represent me going forward. Boras Corporation offers the highest level of baseball expertise and proven experience.”

As Evan Drellich of The Athletic recently reported:, WME agents could be lining up to lose MLBPA certification due to the company’s recent purchase of 10 minor league franchises. This probably played a role in Correa’s decision.

Correa, 27, is a two-time All-Star, and he is coming out of a 2021 campaign with the Astros in which he finished fifth in the AL MVP voting. It was criticized that he was also able to remain largely healthy, which has not been the case for much of his career. Correa is an elite pack of top-notch defensive skills at shortstop and top production on record (127 OPS+ for his career with strong power numbers). Given the shortstop market, Correa’s next contract will be worth more than $300 million. In the winter, our RJ Anderson ranked Correa as the best free agent of the class 2021-22.

As for Boras, he has long been one of the most powerful figures in all of MLB. His current client list includes Bryce Harper, Max Scherzer, Anthony Rendon, Corey Seager and Gerrit Cole – all of whom have signed major free-agent contracts in the recent past. Boras also represents Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, Correa’s longtime teammates in Houston.

Whenever the owner lockout ends and the off-season resumes, Correa is expected to be hotly chased by a number of teams — including the Cubs, Yankees, and perhaps the Braves.