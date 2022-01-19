Sports
Temba Bavuma-Rassie Van der Dussen Stand guides South Africa
Dussen launched a counterattack when he teamed up with skipper Temba Bavuma to help a solid over 100 score rebuild the innings.
sOutside Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bat first against India in the series that opened the first ODI at Boland Park on Wednesday. won 2-1 after trailing 0-1 in one leg.
India will be led by KL Rahul in ODIs for the first time, with Virat Kohli being replaced last year in the format ahead of the selection meeting for the South Africa tour.
India vs South Africa: Full Coverage
The tourists have made their debut for all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.
The presence of the mighty Virat Kohli in the Indian national team as a regular player for the first time in seven years will be closely monitored while his potential successor in red ball cricket, KL Rahul, will be judged for his captaincy in the ODI of three game series against South Africa from Wednesday.
Whether he’s hitting in the middle or playing on the boundary line, Kohli’s every move is followed, but some of that attention will now have to be shared by Rahul.
More importantly, will he be on the pitch at his usual animated best or will the cricket world see a rather understated Kohli after his stunning Test captaincy dismissal brought an end to his innings as the team’s official leader across all formats?
He did not want to leave the ODI captain after he gave up the role in shortest form and it sparked a battle of words with the BCCI over how the whole matter was being handled.
His supporters and Indian cricket in general will hope Kohli has put his differences with the BCCI firmly behind him and he starts another innings on Wednesday with his willow talking the most. A coveted century after two years would be the icing on the cake.
Rahul, who heads in the absence of an injured Rohit Sharma, is expected to ask Kohli for advice during the series. Not only does Kohli have a huge role to play as a batter, but as vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah said on the eve of the series, the star will “always be a leader” on the team.
With the new leadership and support staff, India will aim to win the series with one eye on the preparations for the 2023 World Cup and also make up for the disappointment of the unexpected breakdown of tests last week.
The last time India played an ODI series at full strength was at home to England in March before a second string squad traveled to Sri Lanka in July.
Rahul batted against England in the middle order, but it remains to be seen if he moves back to the top along with Shikhar Dhawan.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made the squad after an exceptional season in his own country, may have to wait longer for his ODI debut.
It will be crucial three games for the seasoned Dhawan, who has already lost his place in the T20 side.
The southpaw has done well under pressure in the past and will look to cement his position as first-choice opener alongside Rohit when the latter returns from injury.
Kohli will hit his usual number three spot, while there will be a toss-up between Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer for the number four position.
Rishabh Pant is expected to come in at number five, while Venkatesh Iyer is likely to make his 50-over debut as the all-rounder at six, after showing promise in the T20s against New Zealand.
The two spinners likely to play are Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin, who has made a comeback after more than four years.
Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will share the burden in the tempo department, while management can choose Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur or Prasidh Krishna for the third tempo option.
Mohammad Siraj, who suffered a hamstring injury during the test series, is also fit as suggested by Bumrah on Monday.
On the previous tour, India hammered the hosts 5-1 in ODIs and they will take confidence from that.
South Africa will be in good spirits after a memorable win in the five-day format.
Skipper Temba Bavuma played some crucial games in the previous Tests and he will carry that confidence into his at bat as well as his leadership.
Quinton de Kock, who retired from Test cricket after the series opener against India, begins his life as a white-ball player.
Long left-arm pacemaker Marco Jansen, who excelled in his first Test series, is expected to harass the Indian batters with his extra bounce and variations in the short format after receiving a first call-up.
If Tests were any indication, the ODIs would be a hard-fought affair.
Full selections
india: KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneak Chahar Kumar , Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretoriz, Kagas Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.
