Final selection Slovakia men’s Olympic hockey team 2022

With the 2022 Winter Olympics on the horizon, Team Slovakia has announced their roster for the men’s ice hockey competition. While Craig Ramsay, a strong 70s and 80s Buffalo Sabers, will be behind the bench, an interesting mix of top prospects and gray veterans will be tasked with making an impact on the ice.

Although only one player is in North America listed on the Slovak grid, many names in Ramsays squad will be known to fans of the NHL. That said, if the Ninth Seeds are to go deep into Beijing 2022, they’ll need their veterans of the European game to lead the way.

Like the rest of the field, Team Slovakia will travel to China without their biggest stars. The NHL and NHLPA withdrew from Olympic consideration last month amid an increase in COVID cases across the league, meaning people like Zdeno Chara and Tomas Tatar will not represent their country next month. With the NHL out of the picture, the Slovak Hockey Federation turned to six leagues to fill their roster.

Six players from the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) will play for Slovakia, including eight from the Czech Extraliga. In addition to five stars from the Slovak Extraliga, players from the Swiss National League (NL), Finish Liiga and Canadian Hockey League will also be available to Ramsays during Beijing 2022.

Team Slovakia Goalkeepers:

Branislav Konrad (HC Olomouc), Patrik Rybar (Dinamo Minsk), Matej Tomek (Kometa Brno)

Branislav Konrad is ready to take ownership of the Slovakian fold in China. He played every minute of his league qualifying campaign for the Games, making two appearances in 2018 PyeongChang. In his sixth season with Czech Republic Olomouc, the 34-year-old has a save rate of 0.946 and 1.31 goals against average.

After a strong start to the season with Dinamo Minsk in the KHL, Patrik will support Rybar Konrad in Beijing. Apart from a season with the American Hockey Leagues Grand Rapids Griffins, the 28-year-old has spent his career bouncing around Europe, earning minutes in Finland, the Czech Republic and Belarus for the country’s only KHL representative.

Matej Tomek, an unsigned Philadelphia Flyers candidate, is third in line to stop pucks for Slovakia, but will still gain valuable knowledge from his first Olympic experience, at age 24.

Team Slovakia defender:

Michal Cajkovsky (Sibir Novosibirsk), Peter Ceresnak (HC Plzen), Marek Daloga (Kometa Brno), Martin Gernat (Lausanne HC), Mario Grman (HPK Hammenlina), Samuel Knazko (Seattle Thunderbirds), Martin Marincin (Ocelari Trinec), Simon Nemec (HK Nitra)

Simon Nemec is the most exciting name on Slovakia’s roster by a significant margin. The 17-year-old is expected to be selected very early in the first round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, with: THWs prospect team ranks him second (Peter Baracchini) and sixth (Andrew Forbes) overall.

The consensus on Nemec is that he envisions himself as a top pair NHL defender, largely because of his elite game-driving skills from the blue line. He has provided 18 assists in 27 Slovakian Extraliga appearances this season and has taken on tough assignments. He has the speed to hurt opponents in transition and is exceptionally calm in the defensive zone, often using his stick to gain possession for his club.

In 2002-born blueliner Samuel Knazko, Team Slovakia has another player who could still make it to the NHL. A third round draftee by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2020, the left shooter is a refined passer who made a significant impact in his debut season with the Seattle Thunderbirds. Before joining the Western Hockey League, he spent four years with the TPS development program in Finland.

There is also a lot of experience in the defense of Team Slovakia, with 29-year-old Michal Cajkovksy returning to the roster after a solid start to the season in the KHL. Marek Daloga and Peter Ceresnak are Ramsay’s other Olympic returnees on the Blue Line.

Martin Marincin, Martin Gernat and Cajkovsky bring senior North American hockey experience to Ramsay’s squad, although none have had stellar NHL careers.

Team Slovakia Attackers:

Peter Cehlarik (Avangard Omsk), Marko Dano (Ocelari Trinec), Adrian Holesinky (HK Nitra), Libor Hudacek (Dynamo Misnk), Tomas Jurco (Barys Nur-Sultan), Milos Kelemen (BK Mlada Boleslav), Michal Kristof (Komena Brno ) ), Kristian Pospisil (HC Davos), Pavol Regenda (Dulka Michalovce), Milos Roman (Ocelari Trinec), Juraj Slafkovsky (TPS Turku), Samuel Takac (Slovak Bratislava), Peter Zuzin (HKM Svolen)

Juraj Slafkovsky is Team Slovakia’s first offensive prospect. The 17-year-old is also slated to be selected in the first round of this year’s draft, with his 1.80m-4 frame a key factor in his appeal to NHL scouts.

Slafkovsky has had an interesting career so far. He played in the Slovak junior leagues until 2018-19, after which he transferred to the Red Bull Hockey Academy before moving to TPS via a stint with Hradec Kralove in the Czech Republic. He made 20 top-level appearances in Finland this season, earning four points in his first year as a professional professional. He has neat hands around the net, has scored more assists than goals in his career and is considered a highly intelligent player both on and off the puck.

Peter Cehlarik is another player on the Slovakian roster to keep an eye on. The 26-year-old was drafted in round three by the Boston Bruins in 2013 and enjoyed a successful career in the American Hockey League in Providence. He is currently on the books of Avangard Omsks, having registered 25 points (14 goals, 11 assists) in his first 39 KHL appearances.

After his heroic last minute for Team Slovakia in last year’s Olympic Qualifiers, Libor Hudacek remains on Ramsays roster. The 31-year-old has endured a peculiar 2021-22 season, jumping between Russia and Switzerland before returning to the KHL in December with Dynamo Minsk. Since then, he has racked up three points (two goals, one assist) under the leadership of Craig Woodcrofts.

Tomas Jurco played alongside Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid during his time with the Edmonton Oilers. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

The Team Slovakia forward also includes Tomas Jurco, who left the NHL last summer after seven seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights. The 29-year-old has since joined the KHL’s Barys Nur-Sultan, where he amassed 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 17 appearances. He is a series winner, with two Calder Cups, one commemorative cup, and two Quebec Major Junior Hockey League titles to his resume.

Will Team Slovakia improve their performance in 2018?

Slovakia finished at the bottom of Group B four years ago, forcing them to take up the gauntlet Olympic Qualifiers Last Fall. She should have a better time of it this time, with the all-European Group C offering them a realistic path to the quarter-finals. If Nemec and Slafkovsky put on a show in Beijing, Team Slovakia could go far and what fun that would be for this year’s draft.