June Jones wants to return as head coach of UH Football





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – It looks like June Jones has already made his return to coaching in the islands as he helps with the Polynesian Bowl at Kamehameha Schools this week. But the big question is where the winning head coach in UH ​​history will be next as he showed great interest in returning to the Rainbow Warriors football program. My interest is that I applied for the job and liked it a few times before, Jones told Hawaii News Now on Tuesday. I told them I would and applied every time. I applied this time. On his first breakthrough at Manoa more than 20 years ago, Jones orchestrated the biggest year-round turnaround in college football, transforming a team that went from 0-12 to conference champions. He led UH through its glory years and he can’t wait to do it again. I am saddened to see the program in the state it is in, which is probably worse than it was when I came in 1999, Jones said. It takes a special turnaround, a special group of guys who get the turnaround. It’s not impossible, but it’s going to be difficult. And while he waits for a response from the university, Jones already has coaches ready to join his staff. His former longtime assistant Rich Miano withdrew his name from head coaching and would love a chance to reunite with his mentor. We took on one of the worst teams in the country and we had the biggest turnaround in NCAA history, said Miano. The camaraderie, recruiting these great players, paying in advance and still staying involved in their lives and still connected to the University of Hawaii football, for me it’s a dream come true. Whoever takes over inherits a disorderly program. Former head coach Todd Graham was accused of creating a toxic environment, which led to a wave of players leaving the state. Both Jones and Miano say the first priority is to reconnect with local talent and the community. I think we understand that a successful athletics football program will not only bring revenue, but it will help everyone in terms of respect for this culture, the respect for this football program and its success. important to everyone, Miano said. Jones added that he has had no recent contact with UH Athletics Director David Matlin, but expects to make a decision within 48 hours. You know we had a good run and hopefully have another chance to get another run, Jones said. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

