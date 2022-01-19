No. 19 Texas A&M Mens Tennis Opens Double Season in Arizona State





TEMP, Aris. The #19 Texas A&M men’s tennis team opens its double competition season against the State of Arizona at the Whiteman Tennis Center at 2 p.m. (CT). We’re excited to have another really good Pac 12 team playing in our Arizona state opener tomorrow, said head coach Steve Denton. Always a very exciting moment to start the doubles competition season. We’ve had a solid week of training for three good days with games against UCLA, USC and Stanford. As we learned over the weekend, we will need a big effort from everyone tomorrow. The Aggies closed the game at the Sherwood Intercollegiate on Monday, posting some impressive performances against No. 9 USC, No. 16 Stanford and No. 25 UCLA. Notable results were Matthis Ross with a win against No. 35 Peter Makk and No. 74 Raphael Perot at No. 40 Lodewijk Weststrate, both of USC. Freshman Mathis Bondaz took full advantage of his first two chances in the Maroon & White, taking his first two collegiate wins against UCLA’s Eric Hahn and USC’s Ryder Jackson. Wednesday’s doubles match will feature four ranked singles and _ ranked doubles teams. Joining No. 74 Perot in the singles ranking are No. 80 Luke Casper and No. 115 Noah Schachter for the Aggies; Arizona State is represented by No. 118 Max McKennon in the latest singles standings. Austin Abbrat and Schachter are the highest ranked double tandem between the two schools at number 35, while McKennon and Fabein Salle are number 42 for the state of Arizona. The two schools have faced each other three times since the state of Arizona resumed playing men’s tennis for the 2018 season. A&M claimed wins in each of its previous three matchups, winning 6-1 in 2018, 5-2 in 2019 and 5 0 in 2020. Fans who wanted to follow the match could watch online at http://pac-12.com/live/arizona-state-university or track live stats at http://sidearmstats.com/asu/wten/. After the trip to Grand Canyon State, the Aggies are taking a break from competition before hosting the ITA Kick Off Weekend that begins Jan. 29 at the Mitchell Tennis Center. no. 15 Arizona, no. 25 UCLA and Texas Tech will join the Maroon & White in the field, the winner advancing to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle in February. FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans can also keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook or Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

