Tuesday’s boys hockey: JM, Austin achieve long-awaited wins, Dodge County, Red Wing extend winning streak – Post Bulletin

THE 3 STARS OF TUESDAY

3. Gavin Giesler (Dodge County): It was a good week for the senior from Kasson-Mantorville. He promised last Wednesday to play football at Northern State University. On Tuesday, he recorded his first multi-goal game and first hat-trick of the season in Dodge County’s 11-1 win against Waseca.

2. Mason Decker (John Marshall): The standout senior scored once and had three assists as JM won 7-3 in his first game since December 30.

1. Ethan Knox (Austin): The Packers goalkeeper did well, making 40 stops to lift his team to its first win in over two years, beating Worthington 3-1 at Riverside Arena in Austin.

FARIBAULT Rochester John Marshall hadn’t played a boys’ hockey game since December 30.

The layoff proved worth the wait for the Rockets.

Four JM players had multipoint games as the Rockets defeated Big Nine Conference rival Faribault 7-3.

Mason Decker led the way for JM (3-1-0 Big Nine, 5-7-0 overall) with a goal and three assists. Cody Ahlstrom scored twice and had one assist, Jayden Veney had a goal and two assists and Jake Schmidt scored twice.

JM’s special teams were a big key to the win. The Rockets scored two power play goals in the second period, both from Schmidt and a shorthanded goal from Moritz Thiemann.

Ryan Hus and Adam Hegrenes each added one assist for JM.

The Rockets will play in Owatonna on Thursday, followed by a game on Saturday at Albert Lea. JM’s next scheduled home game is set for next Tuesday, January 25 against Rochester Century at 7:15 PM at the Rochester Recreation Center.

JOHN MARSHALL 7, FARIBAULT 3

John Marshall 0-4-3 7

Faribault 0-1-2 3

John Marshall: Cody Ahlstrom 2 goals, 1 assist; Jayden Veney 1 goal, 2 assists; Mason Decker 1 goal, 3 assists; Adam Hegrenes 1 assist; Moritz Thiemann 1 goal; Jake Schmidt 2 goals; Ryan Hus 1 assist. goalkeeper : not available.

Faribault: Jax Bokman 1 goal; Tanner Yochum 2 assists; Oliver Linnemann 1 goal; Keaton Ginter 1 goal; Jackson Kath 1 assist. goalkeeper : not available.

AUSTIN 3, WORTHINGTON 1

AUSTIN Isaac Stromlund scored in the opening minute of the game and Austin never lagged on his way to earn his first boys’ hockey win in over two years since December 26, 2019 by beating Worthington at Riverside Arena.

Grady Carney scored the winning goal in the second period and Toby Holtz scored an insurance goal for the Packers in the third period (1-10-0 overall).

Ethan Knox drove the Packers back to victory with 40 saves.

Worthington (8-5-0) had won five of the last six going into Tuesday’s game.

Austins most recent win had come nearly two years and a month ago, when it defeated La Crescent. The Packers broke a 43-game losing streak with the win on Tuesday.

AUSTIN 3, WORTHINGTON 1

Worthington 0-1-0 1

Austin 1-1-1 3

Worthington: not available.

Austin: Isaac Stromlund 1 goal; Grady Carney 1 goal; Toby Holtz 1 goal; Cooper Guttormson 2 assists; Dylan Regenscheid 2 assists. goalkeeper : Ethan Knox 40 saves (41 shots).

DODGE COUNTY 11, WASECA 1

WASECA Gryffon Funke scored twice in the opening two minutes of Tuesday’s non-conference boys’ hockey game here, and Dodge County didn’t stop, rolling to a comfortable win.

The Wildcats (9-6-0 overall) dominated on both sides, beating the Bluejays 51-9.

Ten Dodge County players played multiple point games, led by Gavin Giesler, who had a hat-trick, and Matt Donovan, who provided three assists.

Funke, who has 15 points in the last 10 games, finished with two goals and an assist, while Gideon Ellinghuysen scored twice, Easton Hammill had a goal and two assists and Ty Mullenbach added three assists.

Dodge County hosts St. Cloud Cathedral at the Dodge County Ice Arena Thursday at 7 p.m.

DODGE COUNTY 11, WASECA 1

Dodge County 3-4-4 11

Waseca 1-0-0 1

Dodge County: Miles Smith 1 goal, 1 assist; Brendon Wolesky 1 goal, 1 assist; Cooper Jacobson 1 assist; Gryffon Funke 2 goals, 1 assist; Matt Donovan 3 assists; Gavin Giesler 3 goals; Carl Schutz 2 assists; Bronson Freerksen 1 assist; Gideon Ellinghuysen 2 goals; Easton Hammill 1 goal, 2 assists; Ty Mullenbach 3 assists; Riley Freiderich 1 goal, 1 assist. goalkeeper : Isaac Dale 8 saves (9 shots).

Waseca: Griffin Krautkramer 1 goal; Jarret Ahlschlager 1 assist. goalkeepers : Eli Wetzel 34 saves (41 shots); Derek Gustafson 6 saves (10 shots).

WINONA 3, BLACK RIVER FALLS 3, OT (tie)

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Erase. Justin Brickner made 45 saves to help Winona maintain a tie in a boys’ hockey game here Tuesday.

Teis Larsen added a goal and assist for the Winhawks, who are standing 3-8-2 in total and have gone 2-2-2 in the past six games.

WINONA 3, BLACK RIVER FALLS 3, OT (tie)

Winona 1-1-1-0 3

BRF 2-0-1-0 3

Winona: Aven Prodzinski 1 assist; Sam Buerck 1 assist; Caleb Ellenburg 1 assist; Teis Larsen 1 goal, 1 assist; Max Dalenberg 1 goal; Quinn Larsen 1 assist; Ayden Rusgen 1 goal. goalkeeper : Justin Brickner 45 saves (48 shots).

Black River Falls: Drew Apicella 1 goal, 1 assist; Cooper Peterson 1 goal; Micah Zoschke 1 goal; Wyatt Madvig 1 assist.

goalkeeper : Christopher Muir 42 bats (45 shots).

RED WING 3, ST. PAUL JOHNSON 2

RED WING Casey Larson and Dixon Ehlers stayed hot, and so did their team. Red Wing has now won three straight games after knocking out St. Paul Johnson at Prairie Island Arena on Tuesday.

Larson scored one goal and added an assist to the win as the Wingers improved to 7-8-0 overall. Larson, a senior striker, has now racked up at least one point in eight consecutive games and has 10 goals and 13 points in that span.

Ehlers, meanwhile, stopped 36 shots to win for the seventh time this season and improve his excellent save rate this season to 0.937, the fourth-best mark in the entire state, regardless of class.

RED WING 3, ST. PAUL JOHNSON 2

St Paul Johnson 0-1-1 2

Red Wing 1-2-0 3

St. Paul Johnson: Hayden Pelletier 2 goals; Matt Maidl 1 assist. goalkeeper : Dylan Weldon 29 saves (32 shots).