Table tennis team still enjoying life at the top





Players and coaches celebrate after China won the women’s team gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. [Photo/Xinhua]

Nation’s veteran and younger players maintain their dominance The Chinese table tennis stars won the medals at major international events and continued to dominate last year despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and pressure from foreign competitors. But setbacks, such as Team China’s failure to win mixed doubles gold against host nation Japan at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, are ringing alarm bells for the country’s young players, who must work harder to meet the high standards. expectations they hold. The Chinese table tennis team had an almost perfect season last year. During the much-anticipated Games in Tokyo in August, China took four of the five gold medals. In November, the United States team again took four of the five golds offered at the World Table Tennis Championships final in Houston, Texas. A week later, Chinese players both won gold medals at the WTT Cup Finals in Singapore. Team China veteran Ma Long said during a live interview on Sina Weibo: “If I had to choose one word to describe my experience in 2021 it would be ‘grateful’. I want to thank all the people who have helped and supported the Chinese table tennis team. “In addition to the players and coaches, there are many others behind the scenes who help us, including sports technology researchers, the medical team and support staff. Although they are not often in the spotlight, they are making a huge effort. “We also have to thank the nation. The entire Chinese delegation, not just the table tennis team, has done a great job at the Tokyo Olympics thanks to extensive support at the national level. China has also contained the pandemic, so our daily training was It was hit, while many foreign players were unable to train for days in a row.”

