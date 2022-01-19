Sports
O’Ree likes to participate virtually in the farewell ceremony of Bruin’s song
SAN DIEGO — Willie O’Ree stood in front of a large TV monitor in a first-floor room that had been converted into a makeshift studio at the home of his daughter, Chandra.
O’Ree, his wife, Deljeet and Chandra joined forces as they watched a banner bearing O’Ree’s No. 22 Boston Bruins jersey ascend to the rafters of TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday, with a production crew capturing the moment and other family captured members and friends huddled around a TV in an adjacent room.
Tears streamed down O’Ree’s face, and the first black player in NHL history took a deep breath as the banner slowly rose, making him the 12th player in Bruins history to retire.
“I tried to stop it,” the 86-year-old Hockey Hall of Famer said later. “But I just couldn’t hold it in.”
O’Ree, who lives in San Diego, took part in the ceremony virtually amid coronavirus concerns. But being 3,000 miles from Boston didn’t diminish the joy for the O’Rees.
“This is a special moment for me and my family,” O’Ree said as family and friends gave him a champagne and apple cider toast after the ceremony. “Thank you so much for being here.”
The ceremony, held for the Bruins lost 7-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes, concluded a day of media interviews and a few surprises for the NHL’s diversity ambassador O’Ree.
O’Ree was having breakfast here in a hotel when old friends Kevin Hodgson, Norm Flynn and Paul Jackman suddenly walked into the restaurant.
Hodgson, recipient of the 2021 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award and Executive Director of HEROS (Hockey Education Reaching Out Society); Flynn, founder of the program; and Jackman, president of the Westchester Hockey Organization; came over from western Canada and New York to be with O’Ree. They hadn’t seen him in person for two years because of the pandemic.
The three had planned to go to Boston for the event, but changed their minds when they learned that O’Ree would not be there.
“It was a good idea,” Hodgson said of going to San Diego. “We had to be with him. He’s the reason we do what we do.’
They even brought the Community Hero Award so that O’Ree could formally present it to Hodgson.
A team from the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League dropped by the hotel about an hour later on the pretext of an interview about the retirement ceremony. But the crew was there to film O’Ree receiving a blue Gulls No. 20 away jersey the attacker wore when he played for the Western Hockey League version of the team. The jersey was recently secured by the NHL at auction.
O’Ree spent seven seasons with San Diego (1967-74), scoring 30 or more goals twice (1968-69, 1973-74).
“Oh my god,” O’Ree said. “Oh my God, look at that. This is unbelievable. This is so wonderful.”
About an hour before the Carolina-Boston game, O’Ree got a surprising FaceTime call from former NHL players Joel Ward and Fred Brathwaite, who are coaches for Henderson, the AHL daughter of the Vegas Golden Knights.
“Congratulations, we’re very excited for you, way overdue,” said Brathwaite, a goalkeeper who played 254 NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets.
“I just want to say we’re thinking of you and thank you for all you’ve done,” said Ward, a striker who played 726 NHL games for Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and San Jose Sharks. “It’s way too late, like Fred said. We’re just excited here.’
Since becoming the Diversity Ambassador in 1998, O’Ree has helped establish 39 grassroots hockey programs in North America as part of the Hockey is for Everyone initiative, inspiring more than 130,000 boys and girls to play the sport. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the Builders category in November 2018.
The other Boston players whose numbers are retiring are: Lionel Hitchman (No. 3, 1934); This Clapper (No. 5, 1947); Eddie Shore (No. 2, 1949); Milt Schmidt (No. 15, 1957); Bobby Orr (No. 4, 1979); Johnny Bucyk, (No. 9, 1980); Phil Esposito (No. 7, 1987); Ray Bourque (No. 77, 2001); Terry O’Reilly (No. 24, 2002); Cam Neely (No. 8, 2004); and Rick Middleton (No. 16, 2018).
