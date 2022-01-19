India Tennis Ace Sania Mirza to retire after this season

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza announced her intention to retire after the current season. Mirza made the announcement after she and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok suffered an opening round loss in the women’s doubles event of the ongoing Australian Open on Wednesday. Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek from Slovenia defeated Mirza and Kichenok 6-4, 7-6. “There Are A Few” [sic]reasons for it. It’s not as simple as ‘okay, I’m not going to play’. I do feel that my recovery is taking longer, I am endangering my 3 year old son by traveling with him so much, I have to take that into account. I think my body is worn out. My knee really hurt today and I’m not saying that’s why we lost, but I do think it will take time to recover as I get older,” Mirzaon said on Wednesday.

The former number one in doubles has won six Grand Slam titles to date. She said she wants to play until the end of this season, but “beyond that” it will be difficult.

“Also for me to find that motivation every day to come out. The energy is not the same anymore. There are more days than before when I don’t feel like it. I have always said that I will play until I enjoy of that grind, the process that I’m not sure I enjoy more.

“That said, I still want to play the season because I enjoy it enough to play the year. I’ve worked really hard to get back, get fit, lose weight and set a good example for moms, new moms to follow their dreams as much as possible.Out of season I don’t feel my body is doing it,” Mirza added.

(with ANI inputs)

promoted