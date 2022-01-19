Dickinson’s Big Night Helps Michigan Cruise to Victory Over Maryland





Next game: in Indiana 23-1-2022 | 3.30 pm CBS Jan. 23 (Sun) / 3:30 pm Bee Indiana Hunter Dickinson scored a team-best 21 points with 16 in the second half.

Michigan shot 58.3 percent of the field.

The Wolverines forced Maryland to 13 turnovers Website: Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Score: Michigan 83, Maryland 64

Facts: UM (8-7, 2-3 B1G), UMD (9-9, 1-6 B1G)

Next UM event: Sunday, January 23 — in Indiana (Bloomington, Ind.), 3:30 p.m. (TV: CBS) ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan men’s basketball team took an 83-64 victory over the University of Maryland in a weekday Big Ten Conference game at Crisler Center at Crisler Center. The Wolverines shot 58.3 percent (35-for-60) from the floor and kept the Terrapins at 48 percent (25-for-52). UM scored 44 of its points in the paint and 17 points on 13 Maryland sales. sophomore Hunter Dickinson led the offense at Michigan, scoring 16 of his 21 points in the bottom half of the game on 10-for-14 shooting, racking up a team-best six assists and tying a team-high six rebounds. Caleb Houston and Moussa Diabate combined for 30 points with Houston scoring 16 and Diabate adding 14. The Vante’ Jones rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12 points, including two three-pointers. Eli Brooks had seven points and four assists, and Frankie Collins sparked off the bench with six points and three assists. The Michigan defense showed up early in the game, putting the Terps on ice for more than four minutes and forcing four turnovers. On the other side of the field, UM coped with a 6-0 offensive run 11-4 with just under five minutes into the first half. The Wolverines collected another run, scoring seven in a row, finishing with a steal and fastbreak layup from Collins to double the Terrapins 18-9 with 11:31 left in the opening half. UM continued to control the pace, stringing together 10 straight runs and finishing with a Diabate dunk on Brooks’ pass to force Maryland to time out with the Wolverines leading 32-14. Maryland (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten) scored outside the timeout, but Michigan (8-7, 2-3 Big Ten) answered the other side with a three-pointer from Jones to hold the Terrapins 1-for- 10 out of the field for more than five minutes to take a 39-19 lead at halftime. Diabate, Houston and Jones all scored 10 points to lead Michigan in the first half, while Dickinson handed out four assists. Defensively, UM forced 10 turnovers and scored 12 points from Maryland miscues, while the Terps were left on just seven field goals. Maryland tried to close the gap, but for every brand, the Wolverines had an answer, leading 57-40 at the under 12-minute media break. Dickinson scored 12 points early in the second half, including six in a row, as Michigan held a double-digit lead with just over seven minutes left in the game. The Wolverines cleared the bench in the closing minutes of the game and rolled to victory. Michigan is back on the road, traveling to Bloomington for a game on Sunday (Jan. 23) in Indiana. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on CBS.

