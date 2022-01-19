India vs Ireland Live Score, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022: Raghuvanshi, Harnoor put IND in front





ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022, India vs Ireland, Live Score and Updates:Muzamil Sherzad continues. India got off to a positive start with both Angkrish and Harnoor looking good, the partnership between the two now worth 50 runs. Four from over. Example: Yash Dhull’s India foals take on Ireland in their second group stage match of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup on Wednesday. Both teams started the tournament positively. While India defeated the Proteas by 45 runs on January 15, Ireland recorded a comfortable 39-run victory over Uganda the same day. India came to bat after South African skipper George Van Heerden won the toss and chose to field. Toss was postponed due to rain in Guyana, but still witnessed a full day of play with no overs being reduced. Skipper Yash led from the front with a knock of 82, while India placed 232 aboard. Kaushal Tambe (35), Shaik Rasheed (31) and Nishant Sindhu (27) were the other notable contributors with the bat. It was an all round performance by the Proteas bowlers, but Matthew Boast was their best wicket taker with three scalps. In response, Vicky Ostwal claimed a five-wicket haul as the Proteas were bundled up for 187, with Dewald Brevis (65) impressing them. Raj Bawa took four wickets. It will be a battle between first and second in the points table in Group B, and only one will have the chance to go unbeaten for now. Here’s everything you need to know about the competition: When will the group B match between India U19 and Ireland U19 take place? The Group B match between India U19 and Ireland U19 will take place on January 19, 2022 What is the location of the match? The venue for the India U19 vs Ireland U19 match is Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. When does the match start? The match starts at 6:30 PM IST, with the toss at 6:00 PM. Which TV channels are broadcasting the India vs South Africa match? The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and commentary.

