Novak Djokovic bombshell: Claims Tennis Australia will pay its legal fees

Tennis Australia is footing the bill for Novak Djokovic’s astronomical legal fees, multiple sources claim.

The organizers of the Australian Open – who receive millions of dollars in taxpayers’ money every year – are said to have agreed to pay the deported Serbian star’s legal bills as part of a deal to fight for him to stay and compete in Melbourne.

Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, left Australia on Sunday after an 11-day legal battle over his Covid vaccine exemption.

He hired a top team of lawyers to represent him in two courts as he desperately tried to stay put and defend his title.

Tennis Australia has not denied charges that it paid the fees, which a source close to TA has leaked to the Daily Mail Australia, and which was claimed separately by powerful Melbourne figure John Locco on Sam Newman’s podcast, You Can’t Be Serious.

It comes despite reports that the organization refused to provide legal aid to Czech tennis player Renata Voracova, who was deported from Australia after similar visa problems.

Djokovic needed three of Australia’s leading judges to hear his case on a Sunday after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his ministerial powers to revoke the tennis champion’s visa late Friday afternoon.

It’s not clear yet what the costs will be, but initial reports after his initial hearing — which the government had to pay — suggested they could total $500,000.

The case would have been a loss to the taxpayer – who would have also footed the bill if the government had to pay.

Justin Quill, a partner at Thomson Geer Lawyers, quickly counted the numbers for the latest appeal when he estimated the cost to the government, noting that it was already nearly half a million dollars.

$250,000 to the state attorneys, probably a few hundred thousand to Novak to pay his legal fees. We’re getting close to half a million and that’s like no appeal.’

While it’s not yet clear what Djokovic’s legal costs will be, experts estimate the cost of the first case at around $500,000 and will rise if the verdict is appealed (pictured, the star after winning the Melbourne Cup in 2021)

Tennis Australia has not denied the allegations and a source said any profits and revenue the company makes should be returned to the sport and the community (pictured, Djokovic with Tiley)

There’s no reason that shouldn’t be the same amount – if not more – now that Djokovic has to cover the costs.

A source close to Tennis Australia said all profits and revenues made by the company should be donated to the sport and the community.

“The biggest thing people don’t know is that Tennis Australia is paying its legal bills…not Novak himself,” the source said.

‘They get government money for the event’ [Australian Open], so in the end the taxpayer will pay his legal fees even if he lost.’

Djokovic and CEO of Tennis Australia Craig Tiley appear to have a professional friendship with several photos dating back nearly ten years together.

Djokovic was ordered to leave Australia on Sunday night after failing his latest attempt to stay and participate after more than a week of visa dramas.

He was spotted at Melbourne Airport at 8.30pm on Sunday under Australian Federal Police escort, less than three hours after judges delivered the unanimous verdict, after leaving his detention hotel at 10.30pm for a flight to Dubai with Emirates.

As he walked through the busy airport wearing a facemask flanked by his team, Djokovic held his head high as he passed stunned members of the audience.

Djokovic released a statement minutes after the ruling was made, acknowledging his disappointment at the outcome, which will prevent him from competing in his favorite Grand Slam.

“I respect the Court’s ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities regarding my departure from the country,” he said.

Djokovic said he was “uncomfortable” with the attention he’s been getting since the visa saga began and wants to “focus on the game and tournament I love” (pictured with his wife in London)

“I feel uneasy that the focus of the past few weeks has been on me and I hope that now we can all focus on the game and the tournament that I love. I wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers and fans all the best for the tournament.”

He thanked his family, friends, fans and fellow Serbs for their continued support during his legal proceedings.

Earlier this week, Tennis Australia released a statement “deeply regretting” the impact of recent distractions, without naming Djokovic (pictured, the Serbian star with Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley)

“As an Australian tennis family, we recognize that recent events have been a major distraction for everyone and we deeply regret the impact this has had on all players,” the statement said.

“There are always lessons to be learned and as every year we will review all aspects of our preparation and implementation to inform our schedule. That process always begins once the Australian Open champions have collected their trophies.

“Australia has a strong and proud tennis tradition and it was fantastic to see the crowd cheering for the world’s best players in the lead-up to and during the opening days of the Australian Open.

“We, like the players and all tennis fans here and around the world, want the focus now to be on the game we are all so passionate about.”