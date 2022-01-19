Breakout USA hockey star Abby Roque hopes to inspire other Indigenous players

On Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, just across the river from the Canadian border, is Sault Ste. Mary. That’s where Abby Roque grew up.

“It’s a small community, but a big hockey city,” she said. “That’s the sport to play in the Sault.”

Roque is a member of the Wahnapitae First Nation, which is based in Ontario. Her uncle, Larry, is the chief of their tribe. Growing up, Roque was surrounded by other children from similar backgrounds.

“We are a community that is very indigenous,” Roque said. “It was something that was just normal for me. There wasn’t such a big gap between native players on the team and those who weren’t.”

Roque fell in love with hockey at a young age. Her father, Jim, coached at Lake Superior State in Sault Ste. Mary. He is now a scout for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Jim first put his daughter on skates on the backyard rink he built, and soon she was sitting in the stands, taking in all of his team’s practices and games. Roque didn’t know much about the possibilities of her hockey game. She just knew she wanted to be on the ice as often as possible.

But as she progressed in the sport, she noticed that there were fewer and fewer players who resembled her. First, it was because of her gender. Girls teams didn’t exist in the Upper Peninsula, so she played exclusively with boys.

“For two or three years there was another girl in the association, she was a year lower than me,” said Roque. “But then she moved on and started playing boy hockey in Canada in peewees. So then I was just me for a while for a lot of years.”

After Roque committed to the University of Wisconsin and stepped on campus for training camp in 2016, it was the first time she would play women’s hockey all year round. When she started out, Roque noticed that there weren’t many players with her background.

Next month, 24-year-old Roque will make her Olympic debut for the US women’s national team. Roque becomes the first Native player on Team USA’s hockey list and the team’s only BIPOC player.

“I never understood how few native players actually play hockey around the world,” Roque said. “At home there were so many Native players around, and now I sit here as the only player and first player on the U.S. women’s team to be Native. It’s a cool moment and something I’m so proud of, but something I want obviously help change. I want more native players to play the game and make these teams. It’s really an eye opener.”

Many in the women’s hockey community have seen Roque as the sport’s next breakthrough star. A 2020 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award, an honor given to the best female hockey player in the US, she finished her career in Wisconsin as ninth on the school’s scoresheet (170 points) and seventh in assists (114). She also scored 21 power-play goals and achieved a plus-136 rating. Team-mate and soon-to-be four-time Olympian Hilary Knight has stomped on the Roque, saying: “I think she’s going to be the best player in the world. Clear and simple.”

For Roque to get to this point, she had to make her own way. It was not a linear journey and the end goal was not always clear.

Roque is brimming with confidence, which she attributes to her upbringing. Despite standing out, she felt nothing but encouragement from her inner hockey circle.

“I’ve never played with a single man who wasn’t so supportive and wanted me on the team,” she said. “It was never a question of, ‘She’s a girl, she can’t play.’ It was always, ‘She’s good, she should be on the team.'”

That doesn’t mean that everything always ran smoothly. “It was more people in other teams when you got into trouble,” said Roque.

By the time she entered high school and played on the boys’ varsity team, Roque said she would get two different reactions to the ice. Some of the opponents skated up to her and said things like, ‘It’s so cool to see you there. I hear you’re committed to Wisconsin, congratulations.”

“Then there were other teams that would try to target you, run you through the boards, chirp [at] you,” she said.

What happened on the ice has never been worse than what happened in the stands.

“A lot of parents would yell, ‘Hit the girl!’ Or, “She doesn’t belong here!” said Roque. “Then you would have had some of our parents fight with them, maybe get into an argument in the rink lobby. It was crazy times. Why are people fighting about this in the rink lobby? Matter.”

Roque only checked what she could, what was her game. Her body and skills were different from those of her male teammates, and Roque always found ways to use that to her advantage.

“Especially when you get to high school level, a lot of these guys take off with their strength, their speed and their size,” she said. “I was probably 5-4 freshmen, a [140 pounds], and I sit there and have to learn a different game than a lot of these guys.”

Despite being the smallest on the ice, she had to be tough. She learned to take checks and turn them into plays.

“I also knew I wasn’t going to beat anyone with my speed or anything like that, so I had to play the smart game,” said Roque.

If she held the puck too long, she knew she would be buried in the planks. So she focused on making passes, making plays, and seeing the game faster than anyone else.

“I think she’s going to be the best player in the world,” Hilary Knight said of Abby Roque. “Simply.” Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Roque worked for Little Caesar’s girls’ teams at a handful of tournaments, her first foray into girls’ hockey. “It was definitely an adjustment,” she said. “I had to teach myself to put off the body.”

In 2013, Roque’s father asked if she wanted to drive to the state for a tryout for the Under-18 Women’s World Championship Team. “I had no idea how good the other girls would be,” she said. “I had no idea how I would compare.”

Turns out Roque was… real Good. She was invited for a second try-out and then made the selection. She made the team again next year. Since her father is a Canadian citizen, she had the opportunity to skate for Canada or the US; she chose to play for the latter.

“I never really thought about it,” she said. “I’m proud of my Canadian roots, and my tribe is in Ontario, so it’s interesting to have both. But I’m American. I finally got my dad out of his Canadian hats, but I came home for Christmas and there was a Canadian flag in the garage. I’m like, ‘Daddy, come on!'”

When Roque joined in Wisconsin, it was time for her to switch completely to the women’s game. Coaches were constantly telling Roque to shoot more and hold the puck longer—contrary to how she conditioned herself to play in boys’ hockey. Holding on to her own physicality continued to cause problems.

“I definitely got a lot of fines by accident for checking the body,” she said. “Once I got a two-game suspension for a check. Someone came up to me. I just dropped them because I didn’t think about it. I thought they were trying to hit me. Then I get dragged out of the game.” I’m like, ‘I get four penalties a year in boy hockey, this is crazy!'”

Playing in boys’ teams has undoubtedly shaped who Roque is today. At six feet tall, she is proud of both her hockey IQ and skills. She sees the game well, but isn’t afraid to get into the rough areas and rarely loses battles.

Growing up, Roque modeled her game after the players on her father’s college team. When she went home at night, she tuned in to the NHL and liked to watch Patrice Bergeron and Rick Nash. Visibility remains an issue for women’s hockey; Roque just didn’t have many opportunities to see women play. That’s something she hopes to change for the next generation.

When she returned home for Christmas, Roque was delighted to see more girls at the rink than ever before. “A few [of] girls were at the rink to watch me; they wanted to see me skate,” she said. “I thought that was so cool. I think girls now realize they can play, that was the big part.”

Growing up, Roque didn’t have that awareness. Because the Olympics are the preeminent women’s hockey tournament in the world, players are potential role models. Roque stands for something more.

“Being able to see someone like you at the level you would like to imagine yourself is incredibly important,” she said. “Because then you can say, ‘Oh, that could be me.'”

Roque was a standout at the University of Wisconsin. Mark Buckner/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

For Roque, it comes naturally to have a leadership role.

“It’s cool to see her in her power because she realizes she has a voice,” her close friend and teammate from Wisconsin told ESPN last year. “She feels like she represents a whole group of people and can be a role model for them. When she stepped on campus she let it be known, ‘This is where I come from, I made it, this is who my family is ‘ .’ It makes me proud to see how proud she is.”

Roque and Nurse will put their friendship aside next month as Nurse is a standout striker for the Canadian team. But in the end they have the same goal: to make hockey more inclusive for everyone. Visibility isn’t the only barrier.

“Hockey is one of the most expensive sports out there,” Roque said. “Hockey really wasn’t that expensive for me growing up; we made it affordable. We had so many fundraisers as teams, we had a lot of sponsors. You realize when you leave that some of these programs charge people so much money to play hockey, and that is unattainable for many families. Then you realize, hockey is not the welcoming sport.

“If you don’t know hockey and you turn it on, you have no idea what’s going on. It’s so confusing. If you want to get your kid to play hockey, it’s like, ‘I don’t know what equipment they need , do they need shin guards or what shin guards or how to even put on the gear.” So as hockey people we have to make it as welcoming as possible so that everyone feels welcome to try hockey.”