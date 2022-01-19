Sports
COMPETITIVE SOCIAL VENTURES PROFITS PRO PICKLEBALL INVESTORS
Atlanta, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Competitive Social Ventures (CSV) proudly announced its newly formed partnerships with the sport’s top pickleball professionals. The following top-ranked pickleball players have recently joined the ranks as Pickle & Social brand investors and part of the CSV family, as they further promote the new locations.
Matt Wright was a former tennis star at the University of Michigan before discovering the sport of pickleball. He picked up the game in 2016 and has been hooked ever since, competing at the highest level. Currently ranked as the #1 Mixed Doubles player and #2 Mens Double player in the world, Wright has a long list of accolades, including a multiple National and US Open champion. Out of court, Wright serves as a corporate attorney in his hometown of Wichita, Kanas.
After witnessing firsthand the rapid growth of pickleball and the way it brings people together, I believe Pickle & Social has all the ingredients for a unique, memorable and fun experience for both family and friends, Wright said. Wright chose to work with CSV because of the management teams’ experience and success story, along with the opportunity to work with some of my closest friends, making this an easy decision, Wright said.
Pickle & Social has also partnered with world-renowned pickleball player Lucy Kovalova. Kovalova and Wright are not only top players in the sport, but also play as partners in the Mixed Doubles division. In their first tournament they played together (US Open 2016), the two won the Mixed Doubles (19+) division. By doing this, they gained the confidence they still play with today, allowing them to compete at the highest level.
Lucy Kovalova is world ranked #1 in the Mixed Doubles Division and #2 in the Womens Doubles Division. Like Wright, Kovalova was a member of the Junior National Tennis for Slovakia before coming to the United States to play tennis for Wichita State. She made the switch to pickleball six years ago and has been at the pinnacle of the sport ever since. Her current honors are as follows: 2019 US Open Champion, 2018 USA National Champion Triple Crown Winner, 2018 Tournament of Champions Gold Medalist, four (4) time USA National Champion, two (2) time Tournament of Champions Gold Medalist and nine (9 ) time medalist at the US Open Championships. In her professional life, she teaches pickleball and tennis at a country club in Wichita, Kansas. “When I started pickleball six years ago, I could not have imagined or imagined where the sport would be today,” said Kovalova. Pickle & Social will bring together everything that is great about the sport in one festive, fun and, yes, social environment.”
The next Pickle & Social investor and brand ambassador we are proud to announce our partnership with is a top national tennis player in India, who transitioned to pickleball with great success.Altaf dealer. Merchant won two national championships in India and played Division I tennis at Southern Illinois University, and represented India in the Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships. Merchant currently holds five (5) US Open Pickleball Championships medals and one (1) Silver medal in the National Championships. In addition to being a leader in two sports, in the trader’s professional life he holds two titles, one as Senior Vice President of Investments and the other as Senior Portfolio Manager at UBS Financial Services. For the past two years, Merchant was the oldest player in the Top 20 men’s doubles and also served as a professional financial advisor to the Presidents Club.
When I evaluate investments, I focus on the people in the building and not the building listed on the Merchant. The CSV management team was a home game for me. Investing with some of my closest friends was the icing on the cake.
The latest Pickle & Social partnership that CSV is proud to announce is with Todd Robertson. Robertson is also a decorated pickleball athlete. He recently won silver in the APP World Pickleball Open in the Senior Pro Mens Double division. In addition, Robertson has also won multiple gold medals during his pickleball career to date. Robertson is also an IPTPA Teaching Pro. One of the main techniques he focuses on when teaching other pickleball professionals is the importance of shot selection. Robertson is also on Team Selkirk and is a sponsored player for Team Jigsaw. I am extremely excited to be involved with Pickle & Social! Partnering with your three close friends and getting to know CSV’s management team was an easy decision for me, said Robertson.
Dave Weinbach The Badger, Pickle & Socials original brand ambassador, has generated overwhelming support for the concept from the pickleball community, leading to many new partnerships, driven by his passion for the sport and his faith in the Pickle & Social concept.
The first Pickle & Social location is scheduled to open in Atlanta this fall and the second location in early 2023. There are 5 sites under discussion from Florida to Arizona. To learn more about investment opportunities with CSV, visit www.cosoventures.com.
Photo credits: Steve Taylor, official photographer of the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA).
CSV couldn’t be prouder to have these iconic players in our organization as we embark on tremendous growth with all three different brands Pickle & Social, Roaring Social and Fairway Social. This is certainly a testament to our hard work, design and team of professionals that we have embedded in a deep culture of great leaders, said Joe Reardon, General Partner.
We simply appreciate that this great group of players sees our vision and the first-class facilities we develop in unique communities. CSV is in hyper-growth mode and is excited to deliver exceptional service and memorable moments to our guests and stakeholders, Reardon said.
We are delighted to have this iconic group of players and investors join CSV on this journey, said Neal Freeman, CEO of CSV.
About Pickle & Social
Pickle & Social will be a unique combination of indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, table tennis and an outdoor space known as The Yard, which will feature a live music stage and curated food and beverage options. The Yard is a perfect place to gather before or after a friendly and ideal for league games, pickleball and table tennis tournaments and clinics, private and corporate events, parties, family outings, fundraisers and more. Learn more about Pickle & Social here.
About Competitive Social Enterprises
Competitive Social Ventures, LLC (CSV) is an Alpharetta, Georgia real estate holding company founded in 2020 for competitive, socializing entertainment concepts. Fairway Social will open in Q2 2021 and Roaring Social will open in Q3 2021. Two inaugural Pickle & Social locations are currently being developed and are expected to open in 2022. CSV’s locations are unique, innovative, high-quality, full-service entertainment destinations with strong expiratory differentiation from competitors. More information about CSV here.
