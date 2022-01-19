Riley Gaines Named SEC Female Co-Swimmer of the Week





LEXINGTON, Ky. – After an impressive display in the University of Kentucky swimming and diving team’s home win over Marshall on January 12, senior Riley Gaines has been named Southeast Conference female co-swimmer of the week. This is the second honor in her career. A native of Gallatin, Tennessee, Gaines led the No. 13 Wildcat women to a convincing 159-92 win over The Herd in the first double encounter of the new year. She won all three individual events she entered, taking first place in the 50 free (22.92), 100 free (49.66), and 200 free (1:46.68) by impressive margins. She also anchored the winning 200 medley relay in 22.79. Her wins against Marshall marked her 10th, 11th and 12th individual double encounter wins of the 2021-22 season. She has gone undefeated in the 100 free in dual meet action so far this season, also taking first or second place in both the 50 free and 200 free each time she competed in those events. Gaines had a great performance at the Ohio State Invitational on November 18-20, taking the Wildcats to second place as a team. In Columbus, she won the 200 free (1:43.81) and 200 flying (1:54.84), while finishing second in the 100 free (48.43). She also shared 1:44.06 in the British 800 free relay finishing first. She currently ranks fifth in the nation in the 200 free, 14th in the 200 flying and 15th in the 100 free with her mid-season times by invite. No stranger to the British record book, Gaines holds the school standard in the 100 free, 200 free, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay and 800 free relay. She is also third in the 200 flying and fourth in the 50 free. This marks Kentucky’s second SEC honor of the year as Kyndal Knight was named the competition’s co-diver of the week on October 19. Gaines shares this week’s honors with 2020 Alabama American Olympian Rhyan White. Gaines earned the first SEC Female Swimmer of the Week award of her career on January 26, 2021, after leading Kentucky past in-state rival Louisville while breaking two school records. She and the Wildcats return to action on January 22 to take on the No. 11/15 Louisville Cardinals at the Ralph Wright Natatorium. For the latest on the Kentucky swim and dive program, follow: @UKSwimDive on Twitter and on Instagram, on facebook and on the web at UKathletics.com.

