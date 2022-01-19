Why great tennis players don’t always make great coaches

Emma Raducanu from Great Britain amazed the world when she won the US Open 2021. At age 18, she became the first singles qualifier since the start of the Open Era in 1968 to win a major championship. But less than two weeks later, Raducanu fired her coach. The teenager who had only played in four tour-level events, said she wanted someone with more experience.

I need someone who has had that professional touring experience and been through it, and seen players in my situation for many years, going through the same thing because it will take a lot, Raducanu told The Guardian. She is now working with longtime WTA coach Torben Beltz, who helped Raducanu win her first round match at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

However, experience has never been a requirement for professional tennis success. For years, players have climbed into the top 10 and won Grand Slam titles without experienced coaches or former champions by their side. Some of the best and highest ranked players on the women’s and men’s tours have coaches who have never played a point at Melbourne Park, where the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, is currently being played.

The average ranking of the coaches who work with the top 20 women is 896, and the coaches for the top 20 men have an average ranking of 254. Some have never even played professionally. Nearly 30 percent of the 49 coaches currently working with the top 20 women and men did not play enough professional tennis to build a WTA or ATP ranking.

But that doesn’t mean they aren’t great coaches. To that group belongs Toni Nadal, who taught his cousin Rafael Nadal from childhood and was his cousin. full-time coach for his first 16 Grand Slam titles.

Ashleigh Barty, the number 1 in women’s singles and a two-time Grand Slam champion, is coached by Craig Tyzzer, who also has no previous ATP ranking, but received the WTA Coach of the Year award in 2019. Barty chose Tyzzer and stayed with him partly because they get along well.

We could just get through it together. When he suggests something, we go back and forth and have a discussion about what we want. There’s no one really in control of each other, Barty said in 2017, their second year together.

Some players are attracted to former players as coaches because they are familiar with them, said Sian Beilock, a cognitive scientist and the president of Barnard College at Columbia University. But Beilocks Research has shown that great players don’t necessarily make great coaches.

According to Beilock, even though they perform at a high level, talented players can’t always explain how to smash their serve or make their backhand crosscourt a knife.

It’s hard to describe exactly what you’ve done when you really do it automatically, if you don’t think about it, she told FiveThirtyEight.

Top-level players may also struggle to empathize with the player they’re coaching and relate to those who can’t play at their level, Beilock said.

They just don’t see it from that perspective.

Poland Agnieszka Radwaska was delighted to add 18-time singles champion Martina Navratilova to her coaching team in 2014. But in the five months they worked together, Radwaska dropped three places in the ranking, from No. 6 to No. 9, and reached only one semifinal.

It was an amazing experience to work with one of the greats of all time. However, we both agreed that since Martina couldn’t commit 100% to the project, it wouldn’t work as a long-term partnership, Radwaska posted on Twitter.

That’s not to say great players can’t become great coaches. Spain’s Conchita Martinez reached number 2 in the WTA rankings and won Wimbledon in 1994. She now coaches compatriot Garbie Muguruza, who she helped win Wimbledon 2017 and climb to number 1.

On the men’s side, former No. 1 Carlos Moya helps coach Rafael Nadal, and former No. 2 Goran Ivanisevic supports Novak Djokovic. However, it is worth pointing out that both Nadal and Djokovic have more than one coach, and both have won most of their awards with different head coaches Toni Nadal and Marian Vajda respectively. And neither Toni Nadal nor Vajda had great success as players or as coaches before those partnerships.

At the end of 2020Felix Auger-Aliassime had a similar mind to Raducanu and wanted to add a more experienced coach to his team. The young Canadian had steadily climbed the rankings but was 0-6 in the tour-level finals, so he decided to hire Toni Nadal.

I told myself it would be good to go to someone who has been at the highest level of our sport. Someone who has ever been where I want to go, Auger-Aliassime told the ATP Tour.

It worked. Auger-Aliassim reached its first Grand Slam semifinal at last year’s US Open. And the 21-year-old is the ninth seed at the Australian Open, his highest placing ever at a Grand Slam tournament.

But if Beilock were a player on tour, she could hire Raducanus’s former coach Andrew Richardson, who led the young star to the US Open title but never had such success as a player, with a career high of No. 133. But before being fired, he was credited with having a calming influence on Raducanu.

Being a good coach is not automatic. Like anything else, it’s something that needs to be learned, Beilock said. Her advice to all players: just hire someone who is already a great coach.