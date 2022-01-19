Willie O’Ree’s hockey shirt is retired, 64 years after he broke the color barrier : NPR



switch caption Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins have a new number hanging over their house ice after Willie O’Ree’s number 22 was lifted to the rafters Tuesday night. O’Ree broke the color barrier of hockey with the Bruins in 1958, when he became the first black man to play in the NHL in 1958. And he did it with a secret: he could only see with one eye.

“I will never forget how my teammates in the Bruins locker room accepted me as one of them,” he said. O’Ree said: when he accepted the honour. “This was a time when some fans and opponents weren’t ready to see a black man in the NHL.”

O’Ree has admitted those were tough times, citing the racist comments yelled at him in cities like Chicago, Detroit and New York.

“But you know, I was preparing for that and I said to myself, Willie, you’re a black man and be proud of who you are,” he told NPR in 2008. “Just go play hockey and try to represent the hockey club as best you can.”

He set his sights on the NHL early on

YouTube



O’Ree grew up skating in Canada’s New Brunswick, and he decided early on that he would play in the NHL. But then, during a junior league game, a puck struck him hard in the eye. At that time, by the way, players generally didn’t wear face masks or helmets. The injury required surgery.

“I’m in my recovery room and the doctor comes in and says, ‘Mr. O’Ree, I’m sorry to inform you, the impact of the puck has completely shattered the retina in your right eye and you are going to be blind and you’ll never play hockey again,” O’Ree said in 2008.

“I was a shot with the left hand and played on the left wing,” he said. “So to compensate, I had to turn my head all the way to the right to pick up the puck with my left eye, because I couldn’t see with my right eye. You know, the 21 years I played professionally, I played with one eye .”

O’Ree has said he hasn’t told coaches or teams about his eyesight, relying on his skills to keep him on the rosters. He was known for his speed and ability to score. And luckily for O’Ree, none of his clubs gave him an eye exam.

A coach’s strategy shift has O’Ree. paid off

Another career breakthrough came in the 1960s, when O’Ree’s Western Hockey League coach needed him to play on the right side of the ice instead of the left.

“So now I shift to the right, the planks are on my right and I don’t have to turn around and look over my shoulder,” O’Ree said in 2012.

“The only downside was taking passes on my backhand, but after three or four games I fell right in,” he said. “I played on the right side for the last 12 years of my career, and I won the western scoring race in 1965, in ’69, and was voted into four all-star teams for transferring.”

When he retired, O’Ree worked to diversify the NHL

O’Ree didn’t have a long NHL career, but it did include two stints with the Bruins. And because of his love for the game, he served as the NHL’s diversity ambassador for over two decades. O’Ree was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Bruins took out O’Ree’s number on the anniversary night in 1958, when he skated on the ice for the team for the first time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he did not attend the ceremony in person but appeared on the huge scoreboard screen.

O’Ree said he and his family were “overwhelmed and excited” a video call with current Bruins players and coaches.

“When I scored my first goal in the Garden, they gave me a two-minute standing ovation. I will never forget it,” he added.