Table tennis: Nmes-Montpellier misses the boat in the late game of the 4th day





Nmes-Montpellier was unable to win against TT Jou on Tuesday 18 January. Only Jee managed to take a point after a duel at the end of the tension. A defeat that propels the Nmoises to the playdowns. Now we have to hold on.

Jou-ls-Tours, 3 – NMes Montpellier, 1. 1-0: Li He (n°13) – L. Mobarek (n°82): 3-0 (11-5,11-2, 11-9). 1-1: A.Zarif (n°32) – MH Jee (n°29): 2-3 (5-11.7-11.11-8.11-5.11-13). 2-1 : N.Fort (n°49) – R. Moret (n°35) : 3-0 (11-8, 11-8,11-6). 3-1: Li He (n°13) – MH Jee (n°29): 3-1 (11-6, 11-6, 7-11, 11-8). The game started great for the Jocondiennes. Very solid, Li He made just one mouth of Lucie Mobarek. Impeccable in service and in her powerful forehand attacks, she frequently pushed the Nimoise into error. Despite a comeback in the 3rd set (10-9), the match was settled in three sets with nothing to say as the Jocondienne had dominated her subject. TT Jo led 1-0. In the crowd, Audrey Zarif was at the table facing Min Hyung Jee. Solid in defense, Corenne beat off Zarif’s attacks (0-1). De Jocondienne clung to the next set, but after several draws, Jee found the means to take the lead again (2-0). However, nothing was decided. Nors Zarif got his opponent in trouble (2-1). Li He – Jee: A Combat Worth the Bet Unmanageable, she continued to chain the points (2-2). The duel was getting closer. La Gardoise took the lead (6-8 then 7-9) but Zarif was still alive. Tires followed one another (9-9 then 11-11). The last two exchanges favored Nmes who equalized (1-1). Facing Rachel Moret, Nolwenn Fort opened the third part victorious (1-0). The Jocondienne continued her race forward. Moret saved a set point well but couldn’t prevent the start (2-0). Switzerland couldn’t and got nervous. Very imperturbable took the opportunity to give TT Jou the lead (2-1). The fourth meeting was against the leaders of the two teams. The battle would rise to the challenge. Li He started strong. His diagonal forehand wreaked havoc and Jee dropped the first set. The result was always favorable (7-1) Li. De Gardoise was completely thwarted by sliding many balls off the table (2-0). The Jocondian win was at the end of the next set, but Jee wasn’t determined to concede (2-1). Li He imperiale started again and offered the 3 maintenance points to TT Jou.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.midilibre.fr/2022/01/19/nimes-montpellier-rate-le-coche-10054412.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos