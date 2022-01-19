‘I play to win games’: Confident Ryan Tannehill wipes critics off as Titans enter playoffs – Tennessee Titans Blog

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Ryan Tannehill are the four quarterbacks leading their teams into the AFC divisional round this weekend.

Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans host Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Nissan Stadium.

Burrow threw a total of 971 yards in the last two games in the regular season. He is considered one of the league’s young up-and-coming quarterbacks. Burrow’s two touchdown passes led to Cincinnati’s 26-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in the wildcard round of the playoffs last week.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has taken Tennessee to the playoffs in each of his three seasons with the team. Thomas Shea/US TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes is a former MVP and Super Bowl champion. Allen, who will lead the Buffalo Bills when they face the Chiefs on Sunday night for the right to play in the AFC Championship Game, has been considering MVP for the past two seasons. Both Mahomes and Allen also finished with five touchdown passes apiece in the opening round of the playoffs.

Then there’s Tannehill. At 33, he is the oldest of the surviving AFC quarterbacks at seven years, but for those outside the Titans facility, Tannehill’s name may not be on the short list of top signal callers.

There’s a very different opinion in the Titans’ locker room.

“I certainly believe so,” said Titans receiver AJ Brown when asked if Tannehill is a top strategist. “He’s not in the top 10 talk, or whatever, which to me is bullshit. Someone has to throw us the ball, and he’s very accurate. Anyone sleeping on him, it’s bullshit.”

• Josh Allen’s elaborate Bills handshakes

• Will Texans still trade Deshaun Watson?

• More difficult Cowboys loss: Quinn or Moore?

• Mahomes is preparing for the next job: team owner

• Joe Burrow’s love of chess

Statistically, this season has not been nice for Tannehill. His 14 interceptions were three less than the career high of his second season in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins in 2013. Tannehill’s touchdown passes also fell from 33 in 2020 to 21 this season.

The stats don’t matter to Tannehill though.

“In the end I play to win games,” Tannehill said. “It would be nice to be recognized, but I’m not worried about it. I’m worried about finding ways to win matches, lead my team, be great in big moments, critical moments and miss football matches.” to win.”

Tannehill has led the Titans to a 30-15 regular season record since taking over the starter in 2019. Tennessee has made it through the postseason in every season, reaching the AFC Championship in 2019.

He also led them to the AFC South division title for the past two seasons, including passing for 287 yards and four touchdowns as the Titans took first place in the AFC via a 28-25 win over the Houston Texans and a first round goodbye. for the playoffs in the regular season finals two weekends ago. If it weren’t for Tannehill’s late-game heroics, the Titans might not have made it out of it.

The Texans scored 18 unanswered points to get inside three early in the fourth quarter. The Titans desperately needed a first down, and Houston’s pass rush nearly fired Tannehill to force a punt.

But he managed to get away and find Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a 36m gain in third.

“That was a big job for Ryan,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said after the game. “I think his toughness continues to manifest, and that’s what you need to have in this league to play quarterback. He’s earned their respect, their trust and their trust.”

The final two weeks of the season marked the first time that Tannehill had multiple touchdown passes in consecutive games this season. The Texans’ game marked the third time he had four touchdown passes as a Titan.

The tight throws and accuracy that Tannehill showed in his first two seasons with the Titans was evident in the win over Houston. After his best game of the season, Tannehill’s main goal was to turn success into the play-offs.

• Full bracket, schedule and size »

• First look at the division round »

• Wildcard weekend overreactions »

• View more playoff content »

“Contrary to popular belief, I never felt like I had lost it,” Tannehill said. “I’ve been feeling good all season and I think we’ve done some good things here over the past few weeks to keep up a bit. Excited about the momentum we’ve gained over the past few weeks, and hopefully we can build on that as we move forward.”

A big part of the success Tannehill has had is Brown’s return, along with growing chemistry with future Hall of Fame recipient Julio Jones. The Titans are 6-1 in games started by both receivers.

Most of the attention is focused on the decline of Derrick Henry, who is scheduled to make his comeback after being injured since early November. But Tennessee will need a big game from Tannehill and their best wideouts if they get a shootout against Cincinnati’s powerful attack.

As for the Bengals’ pass defense, they surrendered 250 passing yards per game (27th) during the regular season. Despite falling in the wildcard round last week, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr finished with 310 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception on 54 attempts.

The most tries Tannehill has in a post-season game are 31, which was Tennessee’s 35-24 loss to Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game two years ago.

While Tannehill isn’t a great passer, he is capable of dealing damage in limited opportunities – as evidenced by his three touchdown passes on 29 attempts in the Titans’ two playoffs leading up to their clash with the Chiefs.

The Titans need that kind of efficiency from Tannehill if they expect to advance in the playoffs.

“You want to play your best football late in the season and in the playoffs,” Tannehill said. “I know the reason we play this game is to win a championship. That’s why I play. I chase it year in, year out, day in and day out.”