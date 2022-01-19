ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year Revealed

The ICC Team of the Year recognizes 11 outstanding individuals who have made an impression, whether with the bat, the ball or their all-round performance in a calendar year.

Here we take a look at 11 players making the cut in the T20 format of the men’s cricket game.

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year

The ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year 2021

Jos Buttler (England)

Buttler was in combative form in the shortest form of the game all year, scoring 589 runs in 14 games at 65.44 with a century. He also made a significant impression at the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman, where he finished as England’s leading points scorer with 269 runs, including a memorable century against Sri Lanka on a slow track in Sharjah.

Mohammad Rizwan (World Cup) (Pakistan)

The Pakistani wicketkeeper batter was in charge in 2021 when it came to the shortest set-up of the game. With a total of 1,326 runs in just 29 games, Rizwan struck with an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.89. Aside from his exploits with the bat, he was as solid as ever behind the stumps, playing a key role in the lead-up to Pakistan’s semi-finals at the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where he finished third highest point scorer.

Babar Azam: Pride of Pakistan

Babar Azam (c) (Pakistan)

The Pakistani skipper was at his best in the shortest format in 2021, leaving his best behind at the T20 World Cup, where he finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer. In total, Babar played 29 matches and collected 939 runs at an average of 37.56 with a century and nine half-centuries. His captaincy was also praised as he led his team to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

Aiden Markram (South Africa)

Considered a solid Test opener, 2021 was the year when Aiden Markram’s limited-overs game grew by leaps and bounds, especially his mid-range power-hitting game. In 18 games, Makram scored 570 runs at 43.84 with six half-centuries and 148.82. He also proved to be a handy part-time spin bowling option, taking 5 wickets.

Mitchell Marsh (Australia)

Australia’s success at the T20 World Cup can be traced back to the decision to move Mitchell Marsh up in batting order to number 3, rather than assign him the lower finisher role. All through the calendar year, he was their best hitter in the shortest format, improving his game by leaps and bounds, especially against spin and when it came to turning the shot. He scored 627 runs in 21 games at 36.88 and also chipped with 8 wickets.

Player of the match Mitchell Marsh’s deciding innings

David Miller (South Africa)

The South Africa finisher enjoyed another fruitful year in 2021, taking some impressive punches. His knockout against Sri Lanka in Sharjah at the T20 World Cup was above all a showcase of what David Miller is all about. He played 17 games and scored 377 runs at 47.12 with two half-centuries. He also scored at a brisk pace, hitting at 149.60.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

It was a breakthrough year for Wanindu Hasaranga, who established himself as one of the best spinners in the shortest format while also being a player who could contribute with the bat. Hasaranga’s star performed best throughout the year at the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman, finishing the tournament as the leading wicket taker with 16 scalps. Overall, he took 36 wickets in 20 matches at 11.63, while also scoring 196 runs.

Hasaranga claims hat-trick World Cup T20

Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa)

The number 1 T20I bowler in the world already presented his class in 2021 and showed his clever variations. Whether it’s taking a wicket or holding the flow of runs, Shamsi delivered more often than not. In 22 matches, he scalped 36 wickets at an average of 13.36 and a miserly economy of 5.72.

Josh Hazlewood (Australia)

Regarded by many a testing specialist, Josh Hazlewood made a significant impression in the shortest format, bowling in all three phases of the game. He was key in Australia’s build-up to the T20 World Cup victory, and was ever present in their bowling attack. In 15 matches he took 23 wickets with an average of 16.34 and economy of 6.87.

Shaheen Afridi catches Rohit Sharma perpendicularly

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

The left-arm Bangladeshi navigator once again reigned supreme in T20I cricket in 2021 with his clever variations and tempo changes. Deadly up front and at death, he scalped 28 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 17.39. He also proved difficult to get away from the batters, as evidenced by his economy of 7.00.

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

It was a year to remember for Shaheen Afridi, especially in the shortest form of the game. Making brilliant moves with the new ball and reversing it with the old one, Afridi took 23 wickets in 21 matches with an average of 26.04 and economy of 7.86. Shaheen is only 21 and will likely lead Pakistan’s pace bowling unit for years to come and with the already rapid improvements in his bowling, he will no doubt prove to be a terrifying prospect.