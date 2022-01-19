Sports
Police charged with shooting 8-year-old girl after PA football match
Three Pennsylvania police officers have been charged with shooting an 8-year-old girl and injuring three other people outside a high school football game, officials said.
Sharon Hill police officers Devon Smith, 34, Sean Dolan, 25, and Brian Devaney, 41, were struck by a total of 12 counts of voluntary and involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangering the shooting on Aug. 27, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office said. Tuesday.
The shooting took place outside Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill as fans left a game against Pennsbury High School, prosecutors said.
Police said Angelo AJ “Ford, 16, got into an argument with Hasein Strand, 19, which escalated to gunfire about a block from the stadium.
According to prosecutor Jack Stollsteimer, the three officers were standing opposite the exit of the stadiums as the fans left.
Police “threw their service weapons toward the Academy Park football field,” Stollsteimer said.
Fanta Bility, 8, was killed in the hail of gunfire.
“We have now come to the conclusion beyond reasonable doubt that it was in fact shots fired by the officers who beat and killed Fanta Bility and wounded three others,” Stollsteimer said.
“The entire Borough is in mourning for Fanta Bility and we extend our deepest condolences to her family and everyone affected by the shooting,” the DA’s statement said.
“Today’s indictment of our police officers brings us to another solemn moment. Today we need to think about our safety and about those who are sworn to protect and serve, he added.
Investigators determined that the officers opened fire towards the football field after two shots were fired in their direction as they watched the exciting crowd, prosecutors said.
The three officers were placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting.
Bail was set at $500,000 for each of them, and the preliminary hearings are set for January 27.
“This is a terrible tragedy caused by armed and violent criminals who turned a high school football game into a crime scene in which an innocent child was killed and others were seriously injured,” said lawyers for the defendants, Raymond Driscoll. Steven Patton and Charles Gibbs, said in a joint statement.
“These three officers ran to the sound of gunfire and risked their own lives to protect that community. These three good men are innocent and remain heartbroken for all who have suffered this senseless violence, she added.
Strand, one of the teens involved in the altercation, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and aggravated assault for injuring a child during the firefight.
He will serve a sentence of 32 to 64 months behind bars and will remain under court supervision until 2030, ABC News reported.
The other teen “remains charged with serious crimes for his attempt to murder Strand,” officials said.
Bruce Castor Jr., a lawyer for the Bility family, thanked Stollsteimer and the grand jury for assimilating the charges against the police.
“The family appreciates that the prosecutor kept the family informed at every stage of this investigation,” Castor said.
“From the outset, he assured them that he would seek justice for Fanta, and today’s charges indicate that he has done just that. They made the right decision, he added.
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2022/01/19/cops-charged-in-shooting-of-8-year-old-girl-after-pa-football-game/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022