Raducanu ‘must take lessons’ to reach top women’s tennis

Emma Raducanu will reach the highest level of women’s tennis but must first absorb the lessons of her dizzying rise, says the director of a charity that funded her eye-catching journey.

The British player stunned the sport by winning the US Open last year as an 18-year-old qualifier without dropping a set, beating fellow teen Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

She returned to the Grand Slam arena at the Australian Open on Tuesday, beating former US Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 despite testing positive for coronavirus a few weeks ago.

The win in Melbourne was a much-needed confidence boost after a disappointing run of results since her triumph in New York.

Raducanu benefited from funding from Tennis First, an organization founded in 1999 to help young players progress to professional tennis.

Ken Weatherley, the charity’s director, has no doubts that 18th-ranked Raducanu has the tools to become one of the world’s best players, but says she faces challenges adjusting to life on the run. tour.

“She will be a top player in my opinion because she has all the qualities, but who knows?” he told AFP.

“She could be injured. But my expectation is that her ranking will drop to maybe below 50 as she soaks up all the lessons she needs to absorb on the professional tour.”

He added: “Emma is now 19 and one of the things she will face is being on the road and she will be alive. I expect a different existence as she was in school until recently.”

Weatherley describes Raducanu’s astonishing run in New York last year as “mega-exceptional,” but points out that she had a relatively friendly draw at Flushing Meadows.

“It would be reckless to think she could maintain that level right away, because she barely played tennis before Wimbledon last year because of Covid and she is certainly not the finished article,” he said.

– First tennis –

The aim of Tennis First is to help young players in Great Britain who have the qualities and mindset necessary to reach a world ranking of 250 and above.

Weatherley said talent can stand out, but it’s harder to judge if a player has all the other key ingredients to make it to the top.

“At first it’s sometimes not difficult to see someone like Jack Draper (a British player who is 213th on the ATP Tour for men) or Emma Raducanu have skills, for example exceptional hand-eye coordination,” he said.

“What’s more difficult is to find out what the player is like and what their mental and physical characteristics are and what’s happening on their journey. A lot of people have injuries that prevent them from fulfilling their potential.”

“It’s much harder to see what’s in their heads and at the highest level you have to have a really good tennis brain.”

Weatherley says the British public’s expectations are higher than they should be, buoyed by the success of three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray.

He points to the relatively small number of players, the lack of facilities and competition from other sports such as cricket.

“France produces maybe 10 times as many good players, top 100 players or something like that, and it’s a reflection of how many people are playing the game at the grassroots level,” he said.

Weatherley said it has been difficult to estimate the impact of Raducanu’s success on British tennis thus far, but pointed to an increase in the number of players taking up the sport amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“One of the things that happened because of the lockdown and Covid was there was an influx of new people to play tennis and it was because it was one of the few forms of exercise you could do because it was outside,” he said.

“I’m sure there are a lot of kids who have seen that (Raducanu’s US Open win) and if they saw what happened to her they will be persuaded to play tennis. Whether they stay or not is a much longer ask.”

