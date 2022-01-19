Local player Cheong Chi Cheng loses opening match WTT Macao with No. 1 ranked Fan Zhendong





* By Therese Tu Local player Cheong Chi Cheng failed to beat the world number 1 Fan Zhendong 0-3 (11-9, 11-9, 11-6) at WTT Champions Macao 2021 tonight (Wednesday) in the first match of the men’s singles. China Stars (WTT Macau 2021). This year’s championship is a showcase with no world ranking points, with a star-studded team from mainland China, including Olympic champions Ma Long, Xu Xin, Fan Zhendong, Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu and Liu Shiwen, as well as others. rising stars such as local player Cheong Chi Cheng plus Hong Kong players Doo Hei Kem and Lam Siu Hang. As the first local player to participate in the WTT Macao series, Cheong stated that he “really enjoyed the atmosphere of WTT Macao 2021” as a bigger tournament than others he had participated in before. “It was a great opportunity to compete with Fan Zhendong and I really enjoyed the match. Many opportunities were lost due to the pandemic. When I first entered WTT Macau I felt a little nervous, but after a while it got better. Main tournament sponsor Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) said in a Facebook post Monday that the championship taking place at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion would certainly take Macau’s sports tourism to new heights. WTT was founded as the commercial and events company of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). The first event to be held since its inception, WTT Macao 2020, gained the support and recognition of the ITTF, allowing more major international table tennis events to be held in Macau. “The Chinese team trained in Macau in March 2020. WTT also had its first showcase in Macau last year, where we deeply felt the local public’s passion and support for table tennis”, Ma Long – widely regarded as the greatest table tennis player of all time he said in an earlier press conference. The first two days of matches (January 19 and 20) will feature Round of 16 matches in all categories. The quarterfinals in all categories will take place on January 21. On the penultimate day (January 22) are the semi-finals and the final of the mixed doubles, as well as the quarter-finals in the men’s and women’s singles. On the last day (January 23) the semi-finals and finals of the men’s and women’s singles will take place.

