Next Tide Offensive Coordinator is…





The rumor that some Alabama football fans have been trying to reach the Jacksonville Jaguars GM, to push for Bill O’Brien’s return to the NFL, is probably untrue. But it’s probably not far from the truth either. NFL pundits and pundits said on Tuesday that O’Brien will not be the next head coach of the Jaguars. Among some in the Crimson Tide fanbase, O’Brien is only slightly more popular than recently fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. It was recently alleged that Flores had openly rejected Tua Tagovailoa in front of Dolphins staff and players. A rumor was that Flores had interrogated Tua’s work ethic. It was a good thing for Flores that he was out of Miami earlier Tua’s father, Galu saw that report. The point is that O’Brien is more popular in Tuscaloosa than Flores, that’s not an endorsement. Why are there so many Crimson Tide fans on O’Brien? The answer is simple. The 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide failed to win a national championship. That’s unforgivable for Tide OCs. Alabama fans are tough on offensive coordinators. Many fans were thrilled when Brian Daboll returned to the NFL after one season with Nick Saban. And the Crimson Tide won the National Championship that season. In the coming days or weeks, there is a good chance that Daboll will become the head coach of the NFL. Daboll was learning in Tuscaloosa, and it could be said that he stayed with Jalen Hurts for too long, but the ability and potential that Nick Saban saw in Daboll really showed. What does Nick Saban want for Alabama Football Offense? We’re not in Nick Saban’s head to know what he thinks of Bill O’Brien. We know Tide fans have been disgruntled all season and are going back to the Florida game. O’Brien’s Crimson Tide CV is at worst—solid—as in, behind a suspicious offensive line, the Crimson Tide produced over 5,000 passing yards, nearly 2,500 rushing yards, while an inexperienced sophomore quarterback won a Heisman Trophy. But like Billy Beane from money ball fame, it doesn’t matter when you lose the last game. O’Brien might be a better fit for the NFL. He is not an offensive trendsetter. What he brings to the Crimson Tide may be solid, but there’s no sizzle. The reality is that it doesn’t matter what Crimson Tide fans think. O’Brien led Nick Saban’s offense. Saban always wants balance seasoned by explosive play. Under O’Brien, the Crimson Tide threw 571 passes. The Tide ran the ball nearly 500 times. That’s Nick Saban-style balance. Yeah, it wasn’t good enough in the end. Some of the reasons for that late failure were injuries and missed passes. What matters now is what Nick Saban wants. I suspect Saban is okay with O’Brien leaving or staying. Bryce has another Crimson Tide run. Perhaps it’s best done with an OC he respects and trusts. A few Alabama football insiders believe this to be the case. Statistics in this post from rolltide.com Don’t be surprised if the next Crimson Tide Offensive Coordinator isn’t new at all.

