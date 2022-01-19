Tennis locker room view of Nick Kyrgios drinking a fan’s beer at the Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios put on a show for the fans lucky enough to be in attendance on Tuesday, when he defeated Briton Liam Broady in straight sets in their first meeting at the Australian Open

Liam Broady has given fans an insight into what tennis stars think of Nick Kyrgios after the latter’s win over the Briton on Tuesday.

The British star lost in straight sets to the entertaining but sometimes controversial Aussie at the Australian Open earlier today – 6-4 6-3 6-3.

The 26-year-old is one of the most talented yet unpredictable players on the tour and on his day he can be unstoppable.

Broady was sometimes unable to do anything against his opponent in the first round, who produced some incredible shots, including a forearm serve just five minutes into the game.

But it wasn’t just his tennis that made headlines, as Kyrgios celebrated his win by copying Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ party before drinking beer from a fan’s cup.

And after his defeat, the world ranking 128 admitted that Kyrgios sometimes outclassed him and gave his verdict on what fellow players think of the charismatic Australian.















“I know what Nick is like and I saw some of the guys in the lockers before and they said, ‘Are you ready for the disrespect out there?’,” the Briton said.

“Because sometimes he makes you feel stupid with the shots he hits, with the forearm serves through the legs and the little lobs and the dinks and then the big hits, and sometimes you feel like a bit of a club player out there. That’s what he does.

Despite the opinion of those who feel that Krygios can be disrespectful with the way he plays, Broady sees no harm in the shoes and praised Kyrgios for his ability to entertain the audience.

“I don’t think it’s personal. If I felt it was personal and malicious, I probably would feel like he was crossing the line,” he added.

“But our job is to entertain people and make them enjoy the tennis they come to watch and he does it with all due respect to him.

“That’s what tennis is about. I’m all for it, to be honest, even if it’s against me.”

After celebrating his first round victory with some beer and imitating Ronaldo, Kyrgios spoke of his joy.

“I served well today,” Kyrgios said in his on-court interview.

“I don’t know what I’ve done to this audience because you’re a zoo now. I’m super happy to be here again.















“We’ve all had some rough years so to just be back at the Aussie Open and be back here for you guys [is great].”

Today’s win marked Kyrgios’ first game since last year’s Laver Cup and his next encounter will be a tough challenge in the form of US Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

He won their previous two encounters in 2019 and now he will have the home crowd by his side when he takes on the world No. 2 on Thursday.

Kyrgios said to Medvedev: “He’s a great player. I knew he was going to do great things in this sport. He won a Grand Slam. I’m going to enjoy it tonight though.”