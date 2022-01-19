Sports
Latest Chicago Blackhawks News, 2022 NHL Regular Season News: 1-19-22
This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.
BLACKHAWKS
Number Munchers: Examining the Blackhawks Numbers in the Age of Kings (SCH)
Blackhawks Bits: Seth Jones Removed From COVID-19 Protocol; NHL Reportedly Changing Test Policy (SCH)
As the NHL plans to discontinue asymptomatic testing, Blackhawks’ COVID-19 problems are also easing (Sun-Times)
SUMMARY: crack 3, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Stand) (The Athletic)
Blackhawk’s notebook: Marc-Andre Fleury’s great January just keeps getting better (Sun-Times)
Scott Wheelers 2022 NHL prospect pool rankings: Blackhawks at number 25 (The Athletic)
Blackhawks Bits: Reichel assigned to AHL; McCabe removed from COVID-19 Protocol (SCH)
Reichel shows skill, confidence during 2-game flavor of NHL (Sun-Times)
DeBrincat has risen among the NHL elites, just ask Patrick Kane: he’s been our best player this year (Stand)
What’s Wrong With Patrick Kane The Last 11 Months? And has he finally solved it? (The Athletic)
Old friends Derek King and Dallas Eakins cross paths in Ducks/Blackhawks game (Sun-Times)
SUMMARY: Blackhawks 3, Ducks 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Stand) (The Athletic)
SUMMARY: Blackhawks 3, Canadiens 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Stand) (The Athletic)
Perfect picture of a beer league: the legacy of Andrew Shaw’s Blackhawks, told by teammates, friends and coaches (The Athletic)
Kirby Dach, Dylan Strome added to COVID-19 Protocols (SCH) (Stand)
Musings on Madison, Episode 76 The Arrival of Lukas Reichel (SCH)
NHL Player Cards: Chicago Blackhawks (The Athletic)
CENTRAL DEPARTMENT
SUMMARY: Capitals 4, Jets 3 (NHL)
SUMMARY: Canucks 3, Predators 1 (On the front)
SUMMARY: Canadiens 5, Stars 3 (NHL)
COMMENT: Avalanche needs a different netminder (Mile high hockey)
Parayko, Schenn and Tarasenko return (St. Louis game time)
Wild teammates praise Boldy’s first few NHL appearances (Hockey Wilderness)
How long do attendance cancellations last? (Arctic Ice Hockey)
Rem Pitlick claimed waivers by Canadiens (Hockey Wilderness)
Kaprizov returns from injury against Ducks on Friday (Hockey Wilderness)
Klingberg frustrated by contract talks (NHL)
NHL
IRECAP:
SUMMARY: Islanders 4, flyers 3 (NHL)
SUMMARY: Hurricanes 7, Bruins 1 (NHL)
SUMMARY: Sabers 3, Senators 1 (NHL)
SUMMARY: Flames 5, Panthers 1 (NHL)
SUMMARY: Lightning 6, Kings 4 (NHL)
ORee has number retired by Bruins (NHL)
NHL, NHLPA update the COVID-19 protocol (NHL)
Last Men In for All-Star Game announced (NHL)
Restart Knee Rehabilitation Prize for Canadiens (NHL)
Eichel will play in a few weeks, says owner (NHL)
Isles Johnston gets three-game ban for illegal checkESPN)
Maple Leafs puts three players on COVID list (ESPN)
2022 NHL All Star Game schedules announced (NHL)
Luukkonen, Subban out for a long time for Sabers (NHL))
HOCKEY WORLD
PHF raises salary cap, expands next season (the ice garden)
Top hockey prospects match postponed due to virus (ESPN)
U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team Turns To NCAA (ESPN)
KHL suspends season for a week due to outbreaks (ESPN)
Ontario’s COVID restrictions move the PHF All-Star Showcase to Buffalo in 2022 (the ice garden)
Canada announces 2022 Olympic squadthe ice garden)
What life looks like now for Jack Jablonski (The Athletic) ten years after catastrophic hockey injury
Sources
2/ https://www.secondcityhockey.com/2022/1/19/22890889/chicago-blackhawks-news-updates-2022-nhl-regular-season-january-19-recaps-scores-highlights

