Sports
Council of State urges efforts to make Winter Paralympic Games a success
Bing Dwen Dwen (R) and Shuey Rhon Rhon, official mascots of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games. /CFP
State Councilor Wang Yong has called for efforts to make the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics a complete success.
Wang, who is also director of the Working Committee of the State Council for the Disabled, made the comments during his inspection on preparations for the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing.
In the training hall, Wang watched training sessions of para-ice hockey and wheelchair curling teams and communicated with athletes and coaches to learn more about their preparation for the Games.
The final month of preparation should be spent addressing issues to make the Beijing Winter Paralympics a full success, Wang noted.
Wang called on athletes to continue to focus on preparing for the Games and strive for glory for the motherland.
Wang encouraged athletes to go beyond themselves and fight hard to show their mentality and promote the Olympic spirit, strive for the top spot without fear of strong opponents, and compete in a fair and clean way for the best achieve results in competition, but also in the field of ethics and morality.
Wang urged efforts to improve the organization to meet the needs of athletes, and provide more accessible facilities for athletes with disabilities to address their differences in training, participation and life, and provide them with easy, fast, accurate and provide accurate services.
Epidemic prevention and control requirements must be implemented strictly to ensure safe preparation and participation, Wang said.
The Beijing Winter Paralympics will take place from March 4-13.
Source(s): Xinhua News Agency
