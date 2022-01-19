O’Ree Community Hero Award Accepts Nominations for 2021-22





NEW YORK — Following last night’s ceremony in which Willie O’Ree’s number 22 was retired by the Boston Bruins, the National Hockey League (NHL®) announced today that the nominations are open to NHL.com/OReeAward for the 2021-22 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, presented by MassMutual, to an individual who has made a positive impact on his or her community, culture or society through the sport of hockey. MassMutual is the NHL’s official life insurance partner in the US and is open for nomination until February 6, 2022.

The Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, presented by MassMutual, honors former NHL forward Willie O’Ree, who became the first black player to participate in the League on January 18, 1958, when he stepped onto the ice for the Boston Bruins. Last night, on January 18, 2022, O’Ree’s No. 22 was officially retired by the Bruins. For over two decades, O’Ree has been an ambassador for Hockey is for Everyone and a force for inclusion and social change, using hockey as a platform to build character, teach life skills and share the values ​​of the game – perseverance, teamwork, and dedication. “Help us celebrate those who, like Willie O’Ree, are making a positive impact on their community, culture or society through hockey,” said Jennifer Halloran, head of brand and marketing at MassMutual. “We applaud those who are mutually alive and positive forces in their communities, sports teams and lives.” Last season Kevin Hodgson, Executive Director of HEROS (Hockey Education Reaching Out Society) received $25,000 USD as the recipient of the award. The donation helped fund the launch of three new SuperHEROS programs, offering free hockey to 72 boys and girls living with physical and cognitive challenges, with a customized curriculum on the ice in a safe and inclusive environment. The money was also used to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks, gloves and hand sanitizer, to keep children safe on the ice. “This award recognizes the men and women in the hockey community who are doing the real work day after day to fulfill our mission to make hockey for everyone,” said Kim Davis, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislature Affairs. “These champions, through their leadership, perseverance and love for the game, provide the right conditions for people of all backgrounds and life experiences to learn and grow through the sport.” All legal residents of the fifty (50) United States (including the District of Columbia) or Canada who are at least thirteen (13) years of age or older – that is, fans, community leaders, NHL clubs, small hockey associations, may submit a nominee for the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by MassMutual. The candidates will be narrowed down to three finalists, who will be announced in April. A winner will be selected and announced at the NHL Awards™ ceremony in June. The winner will receive a prize of $25,000 USD and the two finalists will each receive a prize of $5,000 USD, each of which will be donated to a charity of their choice. The finalists and overall winner will be determined by fan votes and weighted votes from Willie O’Ree, the NHL and MassMutual. For more information about the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by MassMutual, including past winners, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/willie-oree-community-hero-award-accepting-nominations/c-329911886 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos