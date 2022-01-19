Alabama football coach Nick Saban urges West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin urges to support the Freedom to Vote Act

Alabama soccer coach Nick Saban was one of a handful of West Virginia sports figures to sign a letter urging Democrat Senator Joe Manchin to support the passage of the Freedom to Vote Act.

The letter, made public Monday, was also signed by NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West, former West Virginia athletics director Oliver Luck, former NFL All-Pro Darryl Talley and former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, also a Democrat, has so far refused to make a filibuster exception to the voting rights law. Without the 60 votes to overcome the filibuster, proposed legislation could be kept off the Senate floor indefinitely.

Last week, Manchin released a statement reiterating his commitment not to eliminate or weaken the filibuster, the consequences of which, he said, would “only add fuel to the fires of political whipping and dysfunction tearing this nation apart”.

According to CNN, Saban asked for a footnote to be included in the letter saying that he is not in favor of getting rid of the filibuster and that “He believes this will destroy the checks and balances we must have in our democracy. ” CNN reported that the footnote said the other signatories to the letter “take no position on this aspect of Senate policy.”

The Freedom to Vote Act aims to expand voter registration and voting access while limiting the removal of voters from voter rolls. It would also set Election Day as a federal holiday.

“We support urgently needed legislation that will protect both voters’ rights and the integrity of results in all federal elections,” the letter said to Manchin. “The Freedom to Vote Act, which you sponsored with Senator Committee Chairman” [Amy] Klobuchar and other colleagues have effectively addressed these goals. Now we also support your leadership in shaping legislation to safeguard our democracy by protecting electoral integrity, principled presidential transitions, and our national security during transitions.

“We come from some of the most popular sports leagues, conferences and teams in our country. Some of us have roots and shaped our lives in West Virginia. Others have followed very different paths and some of us have been rivals in sports or business. But we are all sure that democracy is best when voting is open to all on a level playing field; the umpires are neutral; and at the end of the game the final score is respected and accepted.”

Born in Fairmont, West Virginia, Saban is a longtime friend and supporter of Manchin.

Saban has not taken political positions for much of his career, telling reporters in 2020: “I have never supported a candidate, nor will I ever support a candidate or get involved in politics in any way. Don’t think that’s my place is.”

The letter to Manchin also said the election administration and the vote certification process must be “impartial, professional and transparent”.

“These principles are now being deliberately and unprecedentedly challenged,” the letter said. “In the past year, some 20 states have enacted dozens of laws restricting access to votes and allowing local officials or state legislators to improperly interfere with federal election results. Motivated by the unexpected results of recent close elections that integrity, these state laws seek to secure party advantage by eliminating trusted practices with proven safeguards and replacing practices ripe for manipulation.

“To complement your efforts to get the Senate to enact balances and widely supported legislation, we will encourage others in sports, business and other efforts to join us in endorsing the concepts outlined in this letter. .”