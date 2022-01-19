Morning Flurries: Nazem Kadri is an All-Star





the 2022 NHL All-Star Game rosters are now complete after it was announced that Nazem Kadri deserved the last man in the voting for the Central Division. The Colorado Avalanche will now have four members representing the organization in Las Vegas, including Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Jared Bednar behind the bench. The Avalanche could also have a few more All-Stars, with Mikko Rantanen currently sixth in the league with 46 points from 33 games. Rantanen was also the first Avalanche player to break the 20-goal mark this season. Devon Toews also earns accolades with 26 points in 25 games. He leads the competition with a +30 and on the Avalanche with even power time on ice. Team success will have to count for the time being. The NHL also announced changed COVID-19 protocols to begin after the All-Star hiatus, which will not include testing asymptomatic players. Full details on the new protocols will also be determined at that time. The NHL and NHLPA have officially announced that they will stop testing asymptotic or close contact fully vaccinated players and staff after the All-Star break, excluding cross-border protocols, provided positive tests continue to decline until then. pic.twitter.com/0DQDWnFk43 Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) January 18, 2022 A General Manager position has been filled as the Montreal Canadiens announced that Kent Hughes will take the helm to run their franchise. All those Patrick Roy dreams will have to die now. Building on what is set to be a newsworthy week, the NHL is expected to release the amended schedule, including updates to all postponed games. The Avalanche have five road and two home games to catch up on and it will be interesting to see how the NHL makes use of the three weeks free from the Olympics at their disposal. Will the Avalanche all travel at once or will there be multiple games scattered throughout the month? We’ll see soon. Also expect an updated NHL schedule tomorrow… a lot is happening Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 18, 2022 Finally, it appears that Jordan Greenway will not face any disciplinary action for his blow to the head of Darcy Kuempers Monday afternoon. There are currently no updates on the status of Kuempers. It is very disappointing and frustrating to see nothing happening after the Avalanche become the number one goalkeeper. Jordan Greenway will not take any disciplinary action after his blow to the head of Darcy Kuemper. What else is player safety? @NHLPlayerSafety? #GoAvsGo Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) January 19, 2022

