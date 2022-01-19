Rugby A now top of Leamington Table Tennis League after beating County Council Bats





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.3918%"/> . Rugby A have risen to first place in Division 1 of the Leamington League following their 8-2 elimination from the 5th-placed County Council Bats. Matt Outhwaite and Ryan Lines took 7 of the points with Danny Ricks beating Simon Griew who may have been unlucky to lose two games 9-11 in the 5th. Dan Busby and Martin Hunter responded. Lillington Free Church A is two points behind after knocking out reigning champion Colebridge A 8-2. Lee Dorning maintained his 100% record with a triple and took the double with Dave Ramsey. Ramsey and Sam Weaving took two each, both losing to Hawley Ellicott, Ramsey 10-12 in the 5th. Antelopes County Council in 8th place, Wellesbourne in 9th 6-4. Mark Woolerton won three for the victors and secured the doubles with Paul Calloway winning twice. Alan Cotton (2), Clive Irwin (1) and Gary Stewart (1) responded. New club Oxhill battled out a draw with St Georges B for whom Mark Jackson was unbeatable. Tony Deren and Jason Tustain added singles. Anthony Ellis and Anthony Gorman both took a brace for the villagers and combined into double play 12-10 in the 5th. Nomads Aces took 3 points from leaders Free Church D in Division 2. Simon Nolan won two and Andy Davies one, but Chris Blowey’s maximum plus doubles with Owain Jones, who won twice, added to the Church’s success. Roald Myers singled to take his side to 7. Flavels takes third, beating Free Church E 6-4. Shivam Kapor won his three, Trevor Bradley won twice and the pair won the double. Ming Fan got two of the church runs with Eduardo Bolanos and Anthony Smith adding basehits. Coots County Council reached 4th place, beating 7th seeded Rugby C 7-3. However, the star player was Rugbys Tomas Jacko who scored a maximum. Mark Freeman, Cliff Jackson and Yogi all won doubles and Freeman and Jackson won the doubles. Colebridge B collared St Georges C 7-3 with Jason Rainey a triple hero. Dean Hicks (2) and Andrew Rowland (1) backed and Hicks joined Rainey for the doubles. Andy Caine picked up a pair for Georges and Richard Grover added one. Register to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise The only result in Division 3 is the draw between Nomads Codgers and Dinos County Council. Les Hoggins (2) and Kim Wong (2) doubled to ensure parity for the Codgers, but neither could master Stuart Ayres who won his three. Colin Astbury and Doug Lowe batted in with singles. Eathorpe B closed the gap on Division 4 leaders Free Church I to 3 when they defeated Free Church J 7-3. Mark Bastick starred with a hat-trick, Jim Levack won twice and doubled with Bastick and John Ablett posted one. Junior Michael Khovanov had his best result of the season with two wins and Phil Booth took on Ablett. Improving Free Church K defeated County Council Flounders 8-2 with Lucy Duncan scoring a treble and winning the doubles with Radu Draghici. Draghici won two, as did Sajiv Swamy, both lost to Eric Barthorpe. In Division A, Nomads Enigmas at the top stopped one of their closest rivals, Free Church L, 3-2, although the game revolved around 12-10 in Malc Macfarlane’s 5th win over David Knott. Teammate Paul Jamieson won his two, but Ashley Knott avenged his brother when he collided with Macfarlane and the Knott duo won the doubles. Eathorpe D squeezed past Free Church M 3-2, with Chris Atkins winning two and sending his son Josh to a comfortable double success. Deva Bakthisaran and Barney Holton both singled. Ashorne A tightened their hold on Division B with a 5-0 penalty from Rugby H, Andy Coonan and Steve Handsley taking the points. Radford continued his good form in Division C with a 3-2 success at Ashorne B. Lee Edwards and Ian Ogden both won singles and came out in doubles, but Martin Hamer defied them both. Eathorpe F was also 3-2 winners at Rugby I. Richard Freeman won his two and Muhammad Eissa won one. Nicolas Jacko defeated Eissa and Tomas Jacko joined him to win the doubles. Eathorpe H can’t be stopped in their quest to win the Division D title, looting 4 points from 3rd seeded Free Church R. Darren Hadley won his two, son Daniel won one and the pair won the double. Chris Bosworth got the consolation point. The result puts Free Church Q in pole position for second place and thanks to Finn Bradley and James Delahaye they beat Free Church S 5-0. Ashorne C defeated Eathorpe G 4-1. Jim Goodwin won his two, William Little won one and the pair were victorious in doubles. David Hanson defeated Little 11-9 in the 5th to avoid the whitewash.

