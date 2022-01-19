Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni leave no doubt that Jalen Hurts is Eagles’ 2022 QB

Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni couldn’t have been clearer.

Jalen Hurts will become Eagles quarterback in 2022.

No drama out of season. The decision has been made.

On Wednesday, three days after the season ended with a thud in Tampa, Roseman and Sirianni both said they’d seen enough of Hurts in 2021 to feel comfortable with him as the Eagles quarterback.

Do you want Russell Wilson? Doesn’t sound like it’s going to happen.

Do you want Kenny Pickett? Doesn’t sound like it’s going to happen.

Jalen knows where he stands with us, Sirianni said. He knows he’s our quarterback.

"How do you know where you stand with a coaching staff? You communicate, and you talk back and forth and back and forth. So Jalen knows where he stands with us. I thought he did a great job of improving all year round."

There are no secrets there. He knows he’s our man.

By declaring Hurts a starter as early as 2022, Roseman and Sirianni eliminate a very low season of speculation, rumors and reports.

Or maybe not eliminate it, but at least reduce it.

We talk about Jalen and the growth he had, really a freshman starter, a sophomore player, who led this team to the playoffs, very impressed with his work ethic, his leadership, Roseman said. The last time we spoke was during camp and we said we wanted to see him take the bull by the horns, and he certainly did.

The Eagles have three first-round picks — Nos. 15, 16, and 19 — and the flexibility to draft a top quarterback in April or try to acquire a veteran through trade or free agency if that’s the route they have. chosen.

But Roseman stressed the importance of using those choices to add talent around Hurts rather than replacing him.

Also important to note is that Hurts is entering Year 3 of his four-year rookie deal and has a modest salary cap of $1,643 million in 2022. That gives Roseman a tremendous amount of flexibility to add pieces around Hurts.

For us, we have to do everything we can to help him continue to develop and how do we do that? By surrounding him with really good players, said Roseman, the Eagles GM since 2010 (minus 2015).

We kept thinking of ways to build. Were not happy that our season ended (early) in the playoffs. We want to build a team that has home playoffs, really build a team that gets a bye. Those assets allow us to continue building and add good players to our team.

We were in this mode to try to build this team and get as many talented players as possible to compete for championships in the future, and we have a great opportunity to do that this off-season, to keep building.

This season was widely regarded as an audition for the 23-year-old Hurts, who started four games last year but inherited the starting job when the Eagles traded Carson Wentz for the Colts in February.

Hurts went 8-7 in 15 regular season starts, including a 6-2 record to propel the Eagles to the playoffs in Sirianni’s first year as head coach.

He improved his completion rate from 52 percent to 61 percent, reduced his turnovers and sacks, and rushed for 784 yards with an average of 5.6 and 10 touchdowns. His 26 combined touchdowns ranked 14th in the NFL.

But he also struggled in the wildcard loss to the Bucs, throwing two interceptions and completing just 53.5 percent of his passes in a game that saw the Eagles trailing 31-0 going into the fourth quarter.

His performance in Tampa once again raised questions about Hurts’ accuracy, his pocket decision making and his ability to make enough plays in the passing game to put a team on a deep postseason run.

You take everything into account, Sirianni said. You take into account the entire oeuvre. You don’t just count the game of Jalens (three interceptions) against the Giants. You count the entire oeuvre. I’m happy with the way he’s developed as a passer, as a quarterback. We’ve seen so many things that he got better at, and that’s about Jalen and the football character he has, the desire and the will, how much this guy wants to be an elite, elite, elite player in this league.

When he didn’t have that ability to run with the ankle so effectively, he played three of his last four games (he had) over 100 quarterback rating. You saw him develop in the sense of early in the year that he had to extend a lot, it was a run. Later in the year he became a passer as he played more games, and that really helped us.

“Really happy with how he’s progressed as our quarterback. You look at the whole body of work, and the whole body of work was very happy with where he is and where he will be.