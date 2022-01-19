Highlights India vs South Africa, 1st ODI in Paarl, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by 33 runs, lead series 1-0

India vs South Africa, live cricket score, today’s first ODI match: South Africa start the one-day game in style with a 33-point win, leading 1-0 in the three-game series! Lungi Ngidi skips the final and gives up six. Shardul Thakur brings his maiden ODI fifty with a single from the last pitch, scoring with a batting rate of over 100 that will no doubt cement his credentials as a handy bat on the order. Ninth wicket score with Bumrah remains unbroken at 51, giving the Indian innings some semblance of respect after the visitors looked like they were going to get cones for under 220 in one phase.

India takes on South Africa in the 1st ODI at the Boland Park in Paarl.

India started the tour positively, beating South Africa at their Centurion fortress in the first Test, but then lost their way as the Proteas bounced back strongly to take the Test series 2-1.

Virat Kohli also resigned as Test captain after the loss. He had previously stepped down from the T20 Captain before being removed as the ODI Captain.

Rohit Sharma was named the new cue skipper. The ODI series against South Africa would be his first series in the lead, but he will miss out due to a hamstring injury that has plagued him for some time. KL Rahul will lead the side while Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy.

Both India and South Africa will build for the 2023 World Cup. India’s white ball transition will begin with the South Africa series, where a nearly full strength squad will compete.

The focus will be on Kohli, the batter, as he takes the field as a non-captain for the first time in more than five years. Venkatesh Iyer will be auditioning for the seam bowling all-rounder’s spot in the absence of Hardik Pandya being dropped.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad will battle for the opening spot as KL Rahul has confirmed that he will open the battle in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

Rahul indicated that the field at Boland Park could offer a bit of spin so India could go with a three pacer two spinner strategy, with Venkatesh Iyer being the sixth bowling option.

India would like to improve their bowling as they have the third worst bowling average since the 2019 World Cup. Their Powerplay bowling also needs to be greatly improved.

South Africa, on the other hand, will aim to continue the momentum after the Test series victory. Temba Bavuma is back leading the ODI side after missing the last three with a thumb injury. Lungi Ngidi will lead the pace department while Tabraiz Shamsi will lead the spin department. Their striking power is their main strength and they look like a formidable unit.

Two strong teams that want to make a statement. We’re up for a cracker in Paarl.

Here are all the details on the first ODI between South Africa and India.

When will the first ODI between South Africa and India take place?

The first ODI between India and South Africa will take place on January 19, 2022.

What is the venue for the South Africa-India match?

The match will take place in Bolant Park, Paarl

When does the match start?

The match starts at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1.30pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa match??

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.