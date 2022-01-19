Women’s tennis ready to host #24 Miami

FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU women’s tennis team returns to court this afternoon against Miami after going 2-1 last weekend to open the spring

The Eagles defeated Toledo 5-2, as did the state of Georgia 4-2, before going down 4-3 to Minnesota.

freshman Lola Glantz (Lueneberg, Germany/Fernuniversitat) made a perfect 3-0 in singles without dropping a set, while junior Emma Bardet (Vichey, France/Long Beach State), sophomore Jordana Ossa (Miami, Florida/John A. Ferguson Senior HS/Wisconsin) and junior Alba Retortillo (Leon, Spain/La Anunciata) were won 2-1 every weekend, winning all three of their games against Georgia State.

In doubles, Ossa and sophomore Fanny Norin (Stockholm, Sweden/Thoren Business School) took three wins to give the Eagles the double point win against both Toledo and Minnesota.

In the ASUN, the Eagles will seek to dethrone North Florida, which was picked to win the conference again after taking home the title for the sixth straight year a season ago.

FGCU finished two points ahead of Liberty, who took the only other first place finish. Behind Liberty, Stetson (69), Kennesaw State (50), Central Arkansas (47), Lipscomb (47), Jacksonville State (31), North Alabama (27) and Bellarmine (12) round out the poll.

Last season, the Eagles went 4-2 to the ASUN and advanced to the ASUN Tournament championship game before falling to host UNF.

Junior Ida Ferding (Vasteras, Sweden/Akademi Bastad Gymnasium), Norin and Retortillo all return for the Eagles after taking nine singles wins in 2021. Norin took first-team All-ASUN honors and was included in the All-ASUN conference. Freshmen unit in 2021. Bardet also returns after collecting three singles wins at No. 2 and No. 3, as well as five double wins, all at No. 1.

The Eagles also welcome three newcomers, Glantz, isabella colmenares (San Cristobal, Venezuela/Juan XXIII School), and Gabriela Macias (Barranquilla, Colombia/Colegio Fontan) on this year’s squad. Colmenares and Glantz have already had a few games, having played for the Eagles in the fall, while Macias will join the Greens and Blues this spring.

This will be Miami’s first doubles game this season. They come in at No. 24 in the nation, taking 14 wins against #1 Texas, #8 NC State and Vanderbilt in the Miami Spring Invite last week

Follow the Eagles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FGCU_WTEN and online at www.FGCUAthletics.com for full coverage of FGCU women’s tennis. You can also sign up to receive news about FGCU women’s tennis or other programs straight to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.

Follow the Eagles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FGCU_WTEN and online at www.FGCUAthletics.com for full coverage of FGCU women’s tennis. You can also sign up to receive news about FGCUwomen’s tennis or other programs straight to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.

HEAD COACH COURTNEY VERNON

FGCU’s Women’s Tennis Team Is Led By Three-time ASUN Coach of the YearCourtney Vernon (season 9)who led the Eagles to back-to-back ASUN regular-season crowns in its fifth season in 2018. She has mentored her student-athletes to earn 63 ASUN All-Conference and All-Academic honors, including 2014, 2016, and 2017 ASUN Freshman of the Year as well as the 2016, 2017 and 2019 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the 2018 Player of the Year. Vernon has led the Greens and Blues to an overall record of 87-65 (.572) and 36-10 conference records (.782).

EAGLE CAMPAIGN

It takes ONE TEAM to achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and conditioning, as well as department needs facilities expansion and improvement, as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and employees. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join our team andpledge your gift todayto help the Eagles of tomorrow!

#FEEDFGCU

FGCU Athletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), the FGCU Athletics charities. For more information, including how to contribute, visit www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry and use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.

ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have collectively won an incredible 87 regular conference and tournament titles in just 14+ seasons at the Division I level. Additionally, in just nine seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a combined 43 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. Eight FGCU programs have achieved a national top 25 in their respective sports – including Women’s Basketball (No. 25, 2021-22), Beach Volleyball (No. 20, 2021), and both Men’s Soccer (2018, 2019) and Women’s Soccer (2018) as well as three of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Greens and Blues took a division best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven teams from the state of Florida earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic advancement in their sports. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.50 GPA in the classroom in the fall 2020 semester, outperforming the general university undergraduate population for 24 consecutive semesters. Fall 2019, Spring 2020, Fall 2020, and Spring 2021 each reached another milestone as all 15 programs in each achieved a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also put in a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017—and were recognized as one of two runner-up winners for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.