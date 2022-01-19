COLUMN: Pickleball Coming to Tahlequah This Spring | columns





pickle what? pickle ball? What the hell is pickle? That was my reaction a few months ago when one of our residents made an appointment to visit me. With some skepticism, I turned to my good friend Google to find out more. It turns out that pickleball is a mix of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. It is played on a court somewhat similar to a badminton court, with a low net. Players use paddles that are slightly larger than ping pong paddles and a perforated ball reminiscent of a wiffle ball. It can be played indoors or outdoors, and both singles and doubles. It’s definitely a hot new game or at least new to Oklahoma. Pickleball was invented in 1965 near Seattle, Washington, by three fathers trying to find something for their bored kids to play. It is now played in the US and Canada and is gaining popularity internationally. There is even a national governing body, the USA Pickleball Association. From what I can gather, the game first became popular with the elderly population. As the resident who visited me explained, I played a lot of tennis, but then it got hard to do those over-the-shoulder swings. Everything about pickleball is low. It doesn’t hurt like tennis. The USAPA notes that when pickleball first caught on in the Sunbelt states, it was in RV communities and 55-plus centers. But now the younger audience has discovered the game with enthusiasm. After some research and a few jabs from the pickleball advocate, our parks and recreation workers began looking at our facilities to identify potential job sites. We looked at sites in Anthis-Brennan, near the Splash Pad and at Felts Park. In the end we decided to build two runways on an existing slab in Kaufman Park. If you haven’t been to Kaufman Park, it’s just east of the Senior Citizens Center on First Street. Kaufman is a small neighborhood park that’s easily overlooked in our park system, and it’s just a block from our trail system. We hope the pickleball courts will draw more people to an underused area. We also hope that some of the more active individuals at the Senior Citizens Center will enjoy the opportunity for a friendly athletics competition. The exterior surfaces of the courts have been painted and we hope to paint the kitchens as soon as the weather permits. The nets have arrived and will be placed as soon as the painting is finished. Once that happens, the games can begin. Hopefully the warmer weather will prompt many of us to try something new. A recent social media post with photos of the new courts has been shared multiple times and received quite a bit of response, most of it positive. I was surprised by the enthusiasm of the responses, so maybe many more residents of Tahlequah know about pickleball than I first imagined. If you’d like to learn more about this new sport, the USA Pickleball Association website has demonstration videos, as well as lots of history and information on how to play. That can be found at https://usapickleball.org/. You may want to do some research. Be there or be square this spring. Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tahlequahdailypress.com/opinion/columns/column-pickleball-coming-to-tahlequah-this-spring/article_e9041cf7-738f-5706-b0f0-39710c4d9416.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

