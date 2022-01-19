No. 23 Kentucky Begins Home Stretch Thursday Vs. Florida

LEXINGTON, Kentucky. The University of Kentucky’s No. 23 women’s basketball team will try to get back in the win column on Thursday when it hosts Florida for a 7 p.m. ET tip at Memorial Coliseum. The game will serve as the annual We Back Pat Game in the UK as the program aims to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

Kentucky (8-5, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) suffers two consecutive losses en route to the top-five teams, falling January 9 at number 1/1 South Carolina and January 16 at number 5/6 Tennessee. The Wildcats have played three consecutive games against top-15 ranked teams, winning the first of those games on January 6 vs. 15/14 Georgia. UK took down the Bulldogs 84-76 at Memorial Coliseum in what was arguably the best performance of the year.

Even after two disappointing offensive appearances, Kentucky ranks among the best offensive teams in the SEC. The Wildcats are ranked 20th in the nation at 45.8 percent and third in the SEC in field goals, while their scoring offense of 76.2 points per game ranks second in the league and the top-30 nationally. UK is also 19th in the nation in assists per game at 17.2 and 20th in the nation in blocks per game at 5.2.

senior security guard Rhyne Howard has averaged 19.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season, while finishing second on the team with 51 assists and leading the team with 42 steals and 15 blocks. Junior red shirt Dre’una Edwards is averaging 15.9 points per game with 7.7 rebounds per game, shooting 53.3 percent from the field. senior security guard Robyn Benton and freshman guard Jada Walker have great seasons as both score on average with a double score of 11.3 and 10.5 points per game respectively.

Florida (13-5, 3-2 SEC) opens Thursday’s game with a three-game winning streak with victories over Texas A&M, Auburn and Alabama. The three-game SEC winning streak is the first for the Gators program since 2015-16. Florida averages 69.3 points per game this season, while limiting opponents to just 65.0 points per game. Graduate guard Kiara Smith is the team’s top scorer, averaging 13.2 points per game with 79 assists and 47 steals. Sophomore forward Jordyn Merritt is the only other Gator to average 10.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds per game and a team best 19 3s.

Kentucky leads the all-time series in games played vs. Florida, 34-26, with Thursday being the 61st all-time meeting. UK has a 16-11 lead in matches played in Lexington. The UK has won 19 of the last 26 encounters, seven of the last eight and two in a row. The two teams met twice last season with the UK taking an 88-80 win in Florida and a 73-64 win in the second round of the SEC tournament. Florida’s last win in the series was at Lexington, beating the Wildcats 70-62 on Feb. 2, 2020. That was UF’s first win at Lexington since an 83-73 win on Jan. 5, 2014.

