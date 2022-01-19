Ottis Gibson: Former West Indies international named new Yorkshire head coach | Cricket News

Former England bowling coach and West Indies international Gibson will start his role at Headingley in February once his involvement with Pakistani Super League side the Multan Sultans comes to an end







Ottis Gibson to become Yorkshire head coach in February

Ottis Gibson has been announced as the new Yorkshire head coach on a three-year contract.

The club announced that the 52-year-old, who previously served as head coach of the West Indies and South Africa and also worked as a bowling coach for England, is the latest addition to a heavily modified backroom staff at Headingley.

He will officially start work at the end of February after his involvement with Pakistani Super League side the Multan Sultans comes to an end and will report to interim director Darren Gough.

“I am very honored and excited to have the opportunity to join the Yorkshire County Cricket Club as head coach,” said Gibson, who played county cricket for Durham, Glamorgan and Hampshire.

“This is one of the most prestigious roles in England’s County Cricket and I am really looking forward to working with this talented group of players to take the club forward.

“I have spoken extensively with Goughy about the direction the club is heading and I am delighted to be a part of that future.”

Born in Barbados, the all-rounder Gibson represented the West Indies two Test Matches and 15 One Day Internationals during a 17-year career, and since his retirement has become a highly regarded coach around the world.

The 52-year reign as head coach of the West Indies from 2010 to 2014, including how he oversaw their Twenty20 World Cup victory in 2021.

Gibson also enjoyed a successful stint during his time as part of the England coaching staff and was part of two wins in the Ashes series. His other international coaching experience includes serving as a bowling coach for Bangladesh.

His appointment comes as Yorkshire continues to rebuild large-scale changes off the pitch, including director of cricket Martyn Moxon and head coach Andrew Gale, who were among the staff who left in December in the wake of Azeem Rafiq’s racism inquiry.

“We are delighted to welcome Ottis to the club,” said Lord Patel, Yorkshire chairman. “His playing and coaching credentials speak for themselves and he has had an impressive career performing at the highest level.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club today announces the appointment of Ottis Gibson as Head Coach on a three-year contract. #OneRose — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) January 19, 2022

“Ottis’ character and his commitment to participate in the process we are going through at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club came through in our discussions.

“He is someone I know will encourage dialogue and help foster a culture of inclusion at the club, as well as supporting and developing the world-class talent we have here and taking them to the next level.

“I look forward to working with Ottis in the coming weeks and months as we continue to rebuild the club.”

