Sports
Way too early look at the 2022 Tigers
Dave Hooker | 7 hours ago
Auburn seemed to click on all cylinders midway through the 2021 seasons. Then the engine stalled.
In early November, the Tigers decided their fate. They had just beaten one of the better teams in the nation, Ole Miss, and could make their way into the SEC Championship Game and beyond if they won. That seems like ancient history. We all knew that Auburn wasn’t ready to fight for a championship, despite the surge in the first half of the season. However, no one could have predicted the free fall that lay on the horizon.
Auburn lost their last 5 games and finished the season with a 6-7 ‘record’. Freshman Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin went from a solid — and perhaps great — coaching hire to a ho-hum replacement for former coach Gus Malzahn. Did Auburn really trade by switching coaches? The record doesn’t show it, but at least there seemed to be more direction in the program. Let’s not forget that a major injury to quarterback Bo Nix in the Mississippi State game on Nov. 13 virtually ended any chance the Tigers had to end the season on a positive note.
The Tigers had highs and lows in 2021. What will the 2022 season bring?
Here’s a way too early look at Auburn’s 2022 season:
What worked in 2021
The running game worked for most of the season until Nix’s injury made the passes much easier to defend. Auburn also used larger formations with tighter ends and fullbacks, which was a significant departure from the prevailing approach used by the rest of the college football world. While most programs prefer to be based on light players and speed, Auburn could be at the forefront of a trend with a bigger, more physical offense. It worked for Georgia. In order to work for Auburn, it will have to upgrade its talent. However, it is still a unique offensive approach for the opponents to prepare for. The Tigers were also versatile and fundamentally solid on defense, with coordinator Derek Mason at the head of the unit.
What didn’t work in 2021
Consistency is the hallmark of any great program. Auburn had little of that last season. The Tigers wrestled against Georgia State in a game they should have easily won. Auburn defeated Ole Miss, who finished the season just outside the top 10. The Tigers nearly defeated Alabama for an incredible comeback through the Crimson Tide. The lack of consistency is a sign of a culture that still needs major overhaul. Auburn needs better players, but they also need more maturity.
QB situation
The Nix era is over in Auburn since he surprisingly decided to move to Oregon. Nix’s ability to scramble helped Auburn on several occasions as they struggled with pass protection. The Tigers probably won’t have that this season. TJ Finley now seems like the obvious starter and he is a very stately quarterback. Finley’s underpowered play in relief of Nix could lead the Tigers to sign Zach Calzada (Texas A&M) and Robby Ashford, a 4-star Hoover who signed with Oregon in 2020.
Key Losses
Nix is undoubtedly the biggest loss. He wasn’t a great quarterback, but there were times when he was just what the Tigers needed. Wrong? Yes. However, his scrambling ability helped avoid numerous sacks.
The Tigers will have to replace their top two linebacker tacklers: Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten. That will be tough. Harsin will also have to replace edge rusher TD Moultry and shutdown cornerback Roger McCreary, who has appeared in the first round of several mock drafts.
important returnees
Running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter are a formidable one-two punch. Bigsby is one of the better traffic jams in the nation. It would be wise for Harsin to find better and more ways to use him. Bigsby seemed visibly frustrated at times last season when he was off the pitch in key situations. Tight ending The return of John Samuel Shenker is a huge positive given the way Harsin leans on his tight ends.
Defensively, Colby Wooten is a key returnee at the center of the defense line. On the fringe, Derick Hall and Eku Leota are bona fide, standout players on the fringe, especially Hall. Depth can be an issue up front, though, if Auburn can’t pick up a defensive lineman or two in the transfer portal or find a freshman to fill the bill, which is asking a lot in the SEC.
key recruits
The Tigers signed a 4-star QB (Holden Geriner), but the fight in 2022 will likely come down to Finley and the 2 transfers. The Tigers have a strong recruiting class with their secondary, defensive linemen and receivers.
The Tigers have added 3 4-star high school recruits to secondary – and all 3 are in the top 25 nationally in their position. They also added the best JUCO corner in the country, Keionte Scott, and the best JUCO DL in the country, Jeffrey M’ba, who has had an interesting football trip to say the least.
