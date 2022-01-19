No. 7 Hokies head to Raleigh for top-10 showdown





Blacksburg, Va. Two multi-year programs. Drama personified every year. Rivalry encased in ten matches. The No. 7 Virginia Tech Hokies travel to Raleigh to take on the No. 5 NC State Wolfpack in a top 10 game on Friday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network. Two multi-year programs. Drama personified every year. Rivalry encased in ten matches. The No. 7 Virginia Tech Hokies travel to Raleigh to take on the No. 5 NC State Wolfpack in a top 10 game on Friday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network. Two of the ACC’s most storied programs and one of college wrestling’s biggest rivalries meet again Friday night in Raleigh, North Carolina, to kick off conference competition in a top-10 match headlining Friday Night Duals. The Hokies (5-3, 0-0 ACC) are coming off a 31-15 win over George Mason ahead of Friday night’s game against the Wolfpack (6-1, 0-0 ACC). Tickets are on sale via the link at the top of the page. A mask mandate is in effect for all attendees at Reynolds Coliseum. No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. No. 5 NC State

Date:Friday January 21

Time:7 p.m. EN

live stream:ACC network

Live updates:@HokiesWrestling (Twitter) HISTORY RUN DEEP No. 7 HOKIES vs No. 5 WOLF PACK Friday night will be 65 e meeting between the two programs on the mat. NC State leads the all-time series 35-28-1.

meeting between the two programs on the mat. NC State leads the all-time series 35-28-1. The Hokies’ last win over the pack came at Blacksburg on February 5, 2021 in a 17-16 win on criteria. Before that, Tech had dropped the previous three meetings by no more than four team points.

In the past seven years, only Tech (2015-2017.21) and NC State (2018-20) have captured the ACC regular season title, with the winner of the dual claiming the ACC Dual Meet title each season.

In each of the past four encounters, the double amounted to the final match two of the last three decided on criteria. HOKIES IN THE RANKING Tech rises to No. 7 in the latest NWCA Coaches Poll Team Rankings.

Nine Hokies have been ranked in at least one ranking poll.

Junior red shirt Mekhi Lewis (174) rose to No. 3 in the final rankings, the highest by a Hokie this season. Lewis is also number 13 in Flowrestling’s pound-for-pound ranking. IMPORTANT MATCHES 125 No strangers to each other, #21 Sam Latona takes on #14 Jakob Camacho for the fourth time in a rematch of last year’s ACC Final at 125. Latona leads the series 3-0 10-5 at the 2020 Southern Scuffle, 7-4 in the electric dual from last year and 2 -1 (TB1) in the 2021 ACC Final. 149 In a gathering of top 6 grapplers, #6 Bryce Andonia and #3 Tariq Wilson meet for the first time in their careers. Andonian comes in on Friday night at 4-1 with a Junior World Bronze medal to his name. Andonian won the Junior World Team Trials series against NC State’s 157-pounder Ed Scott en route to a spectacular summer. Wilson, a two-time NCAA All-American, will be the second top-three opponent the Hokie will face this year. 157 #23 Connor Brady is on fire this season, with three ranked wins to his name, while his only losses this season came to two top-5 opponents. He will try to climb the rankings again this time against #10 Ed Scott, who also catapulted the rankings as a result of his performance on the Collegiate Duals. Scott saw a well-known Hokie in Andonian last year at 149, dropping attacks to Andonian in the doubles, ACC Championships and Junior World Team Trials. 174 #3 Mekhi Lewis against #4 Hayden Hidlay. The headliner. The party tent of the evening. The history of both sides enters this matchup with Tech’s first World and National Champion vs. NC State’s first four-time All-American. Both rise from their previous respective weight divisions this season and go into the season undefeated on Friday night, as well as against ACC opposition. 184 Another legendary rivalry comes in at 184 with #13 Hunter Bolen and #3 Trent Hidlay meet for the fifth time in their careers Bolen leads the series 3-1 dating back to 2020. Both have split ACC titles between themselves with the biggest margin of victory of just two points in all four of their previous encounters. LIKELY STARTERS FROM FRIDAY 125 #21 R-So. Sam Latona (7-6) vs. #14 R-So. Jacob Camacho (8-2)

133 #5 Gr. Korbin Myers (11-1) vs. #17 R-Fr. Kai Orine (7-1) or R-So. Jarrett Trombley (8-2)

141 So. Sam Hillegas (4-3) or R-Jr. Collin Gerardic (8-4) vs. #15 Ryan Jack (11-3)

149 #6 Jr. Bryce Andonia (4-1) vs. #3 Gr. Tariq Wilson (6-0)

157 #23 R-So. Connor Brady (11-2) vs. #10 Fr. Ed Scott (11-2)

165 So. Clayton Ulrey (13-10) vs. #22 Gr. Thomas Bullard (7-4)

174 #3 R-Jr. Mekhi Lewis (13-0) v #4 Hayden Hidlay (6-0)

184 #13 R-Jr. Hunter Bolen (16-2) vs. #3 R-So. Trent Hidlay (7-0)

197 #33 R-Jr. Dakota Howard (10-5) or so. Andy Smith (7-4) vs. #19 fr. Isaac Drum (9-3)

285 #13 Gr. Nathan Traxler (13-1) vs. #23 R-Fr. Owen Trephan (13-4) or Jr. Tyrie Houghton (14-6)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hokiesports.com/news/2022/1/19/wrestling-no-7-hokies-head-to-raleigh-for-top-10-dual.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos