Week 14 – The Daily Gazette





Thanks to several players who went 8-0-1 in Week 13 of the Daily Gazette ECAC Hockey Faceoff rosters, there is some movement in the standings, especially at the top. Achilles 3-7-5 and I each went 8-0-1. That propelled us up in the standings. Achilles 3-7-5 went from a three-way tie for third to all alone in second. Achilles 3-7-5 is two points behind leader Ryan Fay, who was 7-1-1 last week. My 8-0-1 mark took me from sixth to third. I am three points from third. Seven other players went 8-0-1: David Trestick, Andy Weise, Rowena Watson, Togany, Rich Large, RedLiner36 and Union Bob. Here’s a rundown of the standings, with week 13 records in brackets: Ryan Fay 98-42-18 214 points (7-1-1) Achilles 3-7-5 97-43-18 212 points (8-0-1) Me 97-44-17 211 points (8-0-1) Kevin Sokolskic 95-45-18 208 points (6-2-1) NL-BE-ME 95-45-18 208 points (6-2-1) Brian Unger 94-46-18 206 points (4-4-1) David Trestick 94-46-18 206 points (8-0-1) Andy way 94-46-18 206 points (8-0-1) Jim Kalohn 91-49-18 200 points (6-2-1) Rowena Watson 91-49-18 200 points (8-0-1) Togany 91-49-18 200 points (8-0-1) Matthew Ruffinic 90-50-18 198 points (6-2-1) Dan Dickinson 90-50-18 198 points (7-1-1) Rich Great 90-50-18 198 points (8-0-1) RedLiner36 92-53-13 197 points (8-0-1) Dutch crazy 89-51-18 196 points (7-1-1) Towel68 86-54-18 190 points (7-1-1) Christopher Chadwick 84-56-18 186 points (7-1-1) Harvey Kagan 78-64-16 172 points (7-1-1) Richard Derrick 77-63-18 172 points (6-2-1) Union Bob 79-40-13 171 points (8-0-1) Time for my selections of week 14. Between Friday and Wednesday there will be 15 matches for the time being. Your choice must be received by Friday at 7 p.m. A reminder to make sure you don’t miss any games when submitting your picks. Email your choices to [email protected]. Here are my choices: FRIDAY Brown at Union Union 3, Brown 1 Yale at RPI RPI 4, Yale 1 Clarkson at Dartmouth Clarkson 5, Dartmouth 2 St. Lawrence at No. 20 Harvard Harvard 6, St. Lawrence 2 No. 1 Quinnipiac at Colgate Quinnipiac 5, Colgate 1 Princeton at No. 8 Cornell Cornell 7, Princeton 0 SATURDAY Yale at Union Union 2, Yale 1 Brown at RPI RPI 5, Brown 2 St. Lawrence at Dartmouth St. Lawrence 2, Dartmouth 2 Clarkson at Harvard Harvard 4, Clarkson 3 Princeton at Colgate Colgate 3, Princeton 1 Quinnipiac at Cornell Quinnipiac 3, Cornell 2 TUESDAY RPI at Harvard Harvard 5, RPI 3 WEDNESDAY Union at Dartmouth Union 3, Dartmouth 1 Quinnipiac at Princeton Quinnipiac 8, Princeton 1 More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: School Sports, Sports

