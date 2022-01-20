Stetson Bennett Announces Return to Georgia Bulldogs Soccer Team; JT Daniels, Jermaine Burton reach transfer portal





Stetson Bennett said on Wednesday that he will return to Georgia for one final season. The quarterback he replaced, JT Daniels, won’t be. Daniels and Bulldogs recipient Jermaine Burton both hit the transfer portal on Wednesday, with the news officially coming around the same time that Bennett said on social media that he will be back in 2022. “Another year”, the former walk-on turned starter wrote on Instagram. “Let’s go.”

1 Related Bennett replaced Daniels as the Bulldogs’ starter in early October, eventually leading them to their first national championship since 1980. Daniels, who switched from USC to Georgia after the 2019 season, had started three games early in the season but suffered from oblique and lat muscle injuries before being substituted. In 2020, Daniels returned from a knee injury to replace Bennett and led Georgia to four wins for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns, including a Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati. Daniels, ESPN’s No. 3 pocket passer and No. 64 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, played the 2018 and ’19 seasons at USC. He became the second true freshman quarterback to start a season opener — Matt Barkley did it in 2009 — and started 11 games that fall, passing 2,672 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Daniels suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opening game of the 2019 season and did not return. Along with Bennett, Georgia’s quarterback room will also feature Brock Vandagriff, ESPN’s No. 37-ranked recruit in the 2021 class, and Carson Beck, an ESPN 300 preview in 2020. The Bulldogs also signed quarterback Gunner Stockton, ESPN’s number. 109 prospects in the 2022 class. Burton, who recorded 901 receiving yards and eight touchdowns over the past two seasons, also entered the portal on Wednesday. ESPN rated Burton as the No. 99 recruit in the 2020 class.

