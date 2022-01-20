Sports
New Zealand cancels Australia cricket tour due to Jacinda Ardern’s extreme border closure
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s desperate attempt to keep the country Covid-free has thwarted the Black Caps on a day-long international tour of Australia.
The postponement means Australia will have a summer without a single ODI for men at home for the first time in more than 40 years.
After the feats of the 4-0 Ashes series win in Australia under Test captain Pat Cummins, ODI captain Aaron Finch was looking forward to his moment in the sun.
But New Zealand’s extreme quarantine requirements have contributed to that.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s strict border controls over Covid-19 have resulted in the Black Caps’ White Ball tour to Australia being canceled
New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday that the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had delayed the country’s plans to relax border rules by the time the four-match ODI and T20 series ended on Feb. 8.
The White Ball tour was already under a cloud after it was announced last week that the Black Caps would be sending a nearly unrecognizable team to Australia for the series.
New Zealand coach Gary Stead said none of the side’s Test stars – including captain Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult and Devon Conway – would travel.
The New Zealand side had just played a series of two Tests against Bangladesh and were due to play in Australia on January 30.
But Stead said the preparations for Test players, who will play at home in South Africa in February, would not allow them to travel.
Now the whole series has been postponed.
Australia has played at least one ODI every home summer since 1977/78.
Last summer there was only one clash against New Zealand at an empty SCG before that series was also cancelled.
There are now seven cricket series involving Australia that have been postponed amid the pandemic.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (left) hits a border as Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade watches the ICC final of the Twenty20 World Cup between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on 14 November 2021
The other postponements include two Tests against Bangladesh, three one-day games against Zimbabwe, three T20s against the West Indies, three Tests against South Africa and last summer’s series against the Black Caps.
NZC worked with Cricket Australia to propose a schedule change that would allow the Black Caps to return home later than initially planned, but the NZ government still could not guarantee when the players would be allowed to return.
Australia’s next game is a five-game T20 series against Sri Lanka, which starts in Sydney on February 11.
“We are extremely disappointed that we cannot play the scheduled games against New Zealand as planned, but we will continue to work with the New Zealand cricketer to reschedule the series,” said CA boss Nick Hockley.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (pictured in black) walks back to the pavilion after being fired during the ICC final of the Men’s Twenty20 World Cup against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 14 November 2021
“We thank NZC who have done everything they can to make the series possible, but as they were unable to get assurances on the return quarantine arrangements, it just isn’t possible at the moment.”
NZC chief executive David White said players did not want to do the mandatory 10-day isolation period.
“As we now know, the arrival of Omicron led to a change of heart for the New Zealand government, resulting in a strict mandatory 10-day isolation period being imposed on all inbound travellers,” he said.
NZC and CA had explored a proposal to extend the tour and extend the date for the team to return to New Zealand in the hope that this would be more feasible for the government.
“Unfortunately, we were advised this morning that they could not give any certainty about this.”
Australia is scheduled to play three T20s in New Zealand in March.
