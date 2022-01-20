Northwestern Women’s Tennis Opens 2022 Season at Wildcat Invite





Joanne Haner/The Daily Northwestern Two Northwestern players high-five after a run. NOW kicked off the 2022 spring campaign with a dominant performance against Wisconsin and Butler in the Wildcat Invite.

Northwestern kicked off the 2022 campaign with a string of strong performances against Wisconsin and Butler in last weekend’s Wildcat Invite. The Wildcats were dominant in doubles matches against the Badgers and Bulldogs, with an impeccable 15-0 record on the first two days. In a shortened slate on Monday, NU went 3-2, both times to Wisconsin. Still, the combined record of 18-2 doubles over the three-day event is a promising indicator of the Cats’ potential success this season. But as important as the results were, the chance to play together on the field again was equally essential, said senior Clarissa Hand. “It was important to just let everyone play next to someone,” Hand said. “We played a lot of doubles and combos. It was just more important to get some matches under our belt in the form of doubles.” Hand set a 2-0 singles record, beating Butler’s Natalie Boesing in three sets 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-3 on Saturday, then defeated Wisconsin’s Ava Markham in sets 6-4, 6-4 on Monday . She was one of five NU players to go unbeaten in singles during the event. The Cats were 16-7 overall in singles. The Badgers were competitive throughout the event, but NU claimed the overall win 8-2 in doubles and 7-6 in singles. The Cats will host Wisconsin again on March 19 during the regular season. “We knew Wisconsin is a really good team,” Hand said. “We knew we had to go into certain games with the expectation of a fight. I’m really proud of everyone you know because they’ve taken on tough opponents and we’ve got a few out of the way.” Ultimately, the Wildcat Invite laid the foundation for a NU squad that wants to return to the NCAA Championships. The Cats fell to Texas A&M in the Round of 32 last season. NOW travels to Nashville this weekend to face Vanderbilt on Sunday as the regular season kicks off. “We had three really long days, but we were all happy to be able to compete there,” said Hand. “One of our takeaways was that we are a really good team this year. And we’re just excited to get started after we’ve had a really good weekend and have that foundation to build on. ” E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @CervantesPAlex Related stories: — Women’s Northwestern Tennis Prepares for 2022 Season with Wildcat Invite — Women’s Tennis Season Ends Strong After 25th Consecutive NCAA Tournament — Women’s Northwestern tennis ends tournament run with loss to Texas A&M

