Is England cricket’s class and race problem to blame for their dismal Ashes defeat?
England’s cricketers have had a miserable six weeks in Australia.
For the first time in over 60 years, they failed to score 300 in a single inning in an Ashes series.
In six out of ten strokes, they failed to score 200.
Behind these ugly numbers is another set of statistics that tell a critical story about English cricket today.
Not just because of batting incompetence, but how the England test team was selected from a small pool of privileged cricketers who do little for equality or performance.
Tom Brown is a high performance coach with the Warwickshire County Cricket Club and is completing a PhD in talent identification and development in cricket.
In the covered nets at Birmingham’s famed Edgbaston grounds, he told the ABC how skewed England’s selections had become.
“We looked at all the specialist hitters who had debuted (for England in Tests) since 2011 and we found that 95 percent of them were white, 77 percent of them came from private schools, only 30 percent of them managed to score more than 30 or more average, with a player averaging 40 or more, and that was Joe Root,” he said.
“Our research found that if you were white and privately educated you were 13 times more likely to be selected as a professional cricketer than if you were white and state-educated.”
In the UK, about 7 percent of the school-age population attends so-called independent fee-paying schools. Brown’s statistical analysis suggests the England team’s top order is a more elitist cohort than what you find in the British House of Lords.
This is not just a matter of class. Brown’s research focuses on why talented cricketers of South Asian descent (with roots from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan) have struggled to reach the top.
“At the recreational level, 30 percent of the demographics playing the game in England and Wales are British South Asian,” he said.
“That drops to about 20 percent at the academy (elite junior) level for first-class provinces, and then drops even further to 5 percent when it comes to the professional game.”
With the help of former England bowler Kabir Ali, Brown launches the South Asian Cricket Academy to help coaches and players from that background reach the top.
Kabir, the nephew of English all-rounder Moeen Ali, says players due to his background face cultural barriers in English cricket.
The former fast bowler said coaches can misunderstand players from his background.
What might be a sign of respect or reverence in South Asian culture can be misinterpreted as a sign of weakness in a cricket club.
He said Tom Brown’s research has shown that even the concept of character can be misinterpreted.
“He went around asking coaches what good character was, and what they said suited a privately trained young lad,” he said.
“A lot of the kids that play here (in Birmingham) come from normal, mainstream schools.
There is no doubt that institutional racism is another barrier to rising through the ranks.
As former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq revealed in his testimony to a parliamentary inquiry in the UK last year, players of South Asian background have been subjected to racial harassment and bullying in professional cricket.
Tom Harrisons, head of the Cricket Board (ECB) of England and Wales, said English cricket was “approaching an emergency” due to its inability to address racism, diversity and equality, and that the ECB has struggled to wake up first-class cricket ” to be” with the problem.
The report released by MPs earlier this month found that there was “deep-rooted” racism in cricket and recommended that public funds for cricket ” depend on continued, demonstrable progress in eliminating racism in both locker rooms and on the ground.” the stands”.
Caribbean players also underrepresented
In the 1980s and 1990s, English cricket featured a range of players from Caribbean backgrounds such as Mark Butcher, Devon Malcolm, Gladstone Small, Chris Lewis and Phil DeFreitas. But from 1995 to 2020, the number of black professional cricketers in the UK fell by 75 per cent.
In response to these alarming numbers, former England cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent has launched the African-Caribbean Engagement (ACE) program through the South London Surrey club.
ACE CEO Chevy Green told ABC they are trying to get more boys and girls from working-class neighborhoods to fall in love with the game.
“We have a school program and a community program and we have an academy, and then we also try to diversify and get more coaches and volunteers from the African and Caribbean heritage into the game,” he said.
But there are a number of barriers for poorer children in South London to play the game.
“Cricket is an expensive sport,” said Green
He said the switch from Test cricket to pay TV in 2005 has also had a major impact on cutting children off from watching the match.
“Stopping cricket on free-to-air is a huge, huge disadvantage for players who see it, new players who are excited about it and then want to play,” said Green.
“You cannot be what you cannot see.”
It’s a view echoed by Phil Walker, editor-in-chief of Wisden Cricket Monthly.
“In 2005, ironically, after England’s so-called Great Summer, when they defeated the Aussies in Yonks for the first time, cricket had its moment,” said Walker. “And by September 12, the end of the Oval Test match, it had gone to satellite television.”
Walker said the decision gave the ECB extra money to pump into the game, but made cricket inaccessible to large segments of the population. He said the ECB’s own research after the event shows it cuts off the younger generation.
“I think they surveyed 2,000 kids and asked them, among several other questions, to name 10 sports by heart,” he said.
“So on a fundamental, fundamental level, it was a disaster.”
What are they missing?
England’s cricketing problems cannot be attributed solely to a lack of diversity in selections or a decision to sell the Test cricket rights to pay for television more than 15 years ago.
In the current Ashes post-mortem, a number of factors are debated about the structure of the provincial league, how much red ball cricket is played and when it is played, whether players should be released to play India Premier League (IPL) in the leading up to a Test series and whether the coach should be a selector.
But there can be little doubt that diluting the talent pool, be it in sports, politics or business, must have an impact on performance.
Chevy Green hopes the ACE program can help broaden the base for England’s cricketing talent, while exposing more boys and girls to a game he loves.
“You know, if you open it up and you look at other areas and different communities, you get different styles of players, different thoughts, different mindsets that will help the cricket on the pitch.”
Phil Walker agrees and would like to see more of what he calls “back lane” cricketers and self-taught players break into the England test team.
“Adil Rashid learned cricket in the basement of his father’s home in working class Bradford in Yorkshire,” he said.
“His father is an immigrant from South Asia and he broke the system.
“He’s the outlier, if you will. Someone like Adil and Moeen Ali too, because they come through the back doors of English cricket.
“Because they’re not groomed on the manicured lawns of Millfield School or King’s College, they come to the game with a different kind of outlook, a different kind of philosophy, and a different feel for the game.”
There are many ways to win a cricket match, and great teams normally include players of different styles.
A cricket team must be able to switch, play in different circumstances and adapt to different circumstances.
All quality teams have a mix of orthodox and unorthodox, intelligent and muscular, offensive and defensive.
Tom Brown believes that if you keep choosing from a narrow cohort, the team becomes monocultural and less adaptive.
“You get a kind of groupthink. You only have one way of solving problems, only one way of looking at things,” he said.
“We talk a lot about coaching here in England and we have our English way of coaching things.
“I wonder if players like (Muttiah) Muralitharan and (Lasith) Malinga have been eliminated from our system?”
For Chevy Green, increased investment and accessibility in cricket for players from different backgrounds will also be key to future success.
