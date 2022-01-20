Mike McDaniel is a football killer disguised as a hipster

I don’t know Mike McDaniel, but I love Mike McDaniel. While everyone has been hustling about Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels wondering when all hell will return to head coaching, West Coast hipster McDaniel has been crying and leading the 49ers offense, and creating one of the most unique brands of offensive football in the playoffs.

It has put a spotlight on a man that hardly anyone knew apart from 49ers fans, and he is an absolute delight. Mike McDaniel is not used to being the center of the media, and he greeted this past weekend with joy and self-mockery.

The reason I love McDaniel is because he’s so damn normal. The NFL is full of these figures who believe they have to be impressive to get their point across. Guys who have seen way too many George S. Patton speeches and think they should imitate real generals, not football coaches. McDaniel is acting clumsy, crazy, weird and funny here and it all works. He’s absolutely uncompromising in his approach to being himself, and it’s so damn fun.

McDaniel took over as offensive coordinator this season after spending three years as the 49ers game coordinator. Despite having an incomplete roster, with, quite frankly, plenty of holes on the attack, McDaniel created one of the scariest major offenses in the playoffs by making Deebo Samuel a focal point.

Samuel, who had two decent but unremarkable seasons for 2021, exploded with McDaniel at the helm. Seeing his skills, the Offensive Coordinator decided to move him away from just a wide receiver, reimagining him as an all-purpose weapon that teams have a hard time covering. While much of the national focus this season has been on Jimmy Garoppolo, Samuel finished with more than 1,400 receiving yards and 365 rushing yards, including eight rushing touchdowns. Without a doubt, he has been one of the best offensive players in the NFL this season, thanks in large part to the confidence McDaniel has placed in him.

McDaniels’ path to the point of being considered a potential head coach is one of the most remarkable steady ascents in recent memory. McDaniel didn’t come from a playing background, or even a coaching background, nor did he take advantage of favoritism. Hell, he has a degree in history from Yale, not exactly the kind of football resume you expect.

Start as an intern at the Denver Broncos in 2005, McDaniel slowly climbed through the NFL ranks. He was an offensive assistant at the Texans and Washington, before becoming Washington’s wide receiver coach in 2013. Then he took the same job at the browns, before leaving to become an offensive assistant with the Falcons and eventually landing with the 49ers.

The common thread running through it all is Kyle Shanahan. Wherever he went, McDaniel would follow him. The 49ers coach clearly noticed something in McDaniel and the two shared the same view of football. McDaniel traveled from team to team and got better and better until now. In one year, he took a team languishing in offensive mediocrity, pushing them into the Top 10 in the NFL in yards, while also lifting them from 21st scoring offense in 2020 to 13th in 2021, all with largely the same roster. .

It’s unclear if Hell will be hired as head coach this year, or if he might have to wait a little longer, but it’s coming. Mike McDaniel has quickly shown that he is one of the brightest young minds in the NFL, and he behaves very differently than anyone else. He is the face of modern football, like it or not, and the results speak for themselves. The 49ers play inspiring football, everyone buys in and a playoff shock is not out of the question.

Get ready for NFL fans because Mike McDaniel shall taking over a team soon. The question is, are we ready for him?