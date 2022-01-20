Sports
Novak Djokovic Deported, Tennis Stars Shock Covid-19 Movement, QuantBioRes Bet
Novak Djokovic reportedly bought a majority stake in a Danish biotech company trying to develop a treatment for Covid-19 in June 2020, it has been revealed.
Reuters reports that the world’s No. 1 men’s tennis player has an 80 percent stake in QuantBioRes, which is developing a peptide that prevents the virus from infecting human cells.
QuantBioRes CEO Ivan Loncarevic told: Reuters his company is working on a treatment, not a vaccine, and hopes to launch clinical trials in the UK later this year.
EXAMPLE: The Open favorite took a swipe at Kyrgios… but history suggests Nick can have the last laugh tonight
Reuters Reports QuantBioRes has about a dozen researchers spread across several countries and Djokovic owns 40.8 percent of the company, while his wife Jelena owns 39.2 percent.
In response to this revelation, Serbian tennis journalist Sasa Ozmo tweeted, seeing this coming, with a smiling emoji.
Djokovic has refused to be vaccinated against Covid and was deported from Australia after the Federal Court upheld Immigration Secretary Alex Hawkes’ decision to cancel his visa.
The minister argued that if Djokovic remained in Australia, he would risk fueling anti-vaccine sentiment in the country.
The Serbian superstar has been a hot topic at Melbourne Park, even though he will not be allowed to compete in this year’s Australian Open.
On Wednesday two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka called on WTA to enforce tougher stance on Covid-19 vaccines after Djokovic’s much-discussed deportation.
Speaking to reporters after her win over Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann, the former world No. 1 cast her support behind a vaccine mandate, suggesting that the Djokovic saga could have been avoided if the governing bodies had removed all the gray areas and a no jab, had forced no. play policy.
It has been very clear from my point of view, she said Wednesday afternoon.
I believe in science. I believe in vaccination. That’s what I did for myself. I don’t want to force my beliefs on everyone, but we play a global sport that travels the world.
As an entity, as an association of WTA, traveling worldwide, we still have to respect countries, different countries, different mandates, different legalities of the country.
Some countries do not allow mandates. I think it can be a challenge to legally impose anything on the WTA Tour. I think that’s something we’re dealing with.
I believe it’s a big budget to spend a lot of extra money on all the testing over the past almost two years.
I won’t necessarily say that if you get vaccinated no one will be sick, but I think it’s a step to hopefully fight this coronavirus and hopefully reduce it worldwide.
Azarenka admitted enforcing a vaccine mandate for female players on tour would be difficult, but pointed to Djokovic’s visa saga as evidence that the rules needed to be changed.
I think it would just be helpful for everyone in the world, especially if we travel internationally, she said.
This could have been prevented, this could have been addressed much sooner than it was. What happened next, I don’t think there was anyone out there looking good anyway. That became a bit of a circus.
I think this situation needs to be looked at very carefully in the future. I think as soon as there is a gray area in the rules that give too many questions, this kind of situation arises. I think a black and white approach is necessary on certain matters and in my opinion this should be the case.
Spanish star Rafael Nadal backed Azarenkas’ comments after his second round win, telling reporters: Once everyone has been vaccinated, we may improve our lives on the tour, and especially our lives off the tour. Of course I will always support the safer health measures that help more than anything else to save lives in this world.
Meanwhile, the vaccination status of Djokovics shattering any hopes of defending his French Open title.
France passed a new vaccine pass law on Monday, meaning people need proof of vaccination to enter places such as restaurants, cafes, cinemas and long-distance trains.
While it appears to be closing the door on Djokovic’s hopes of competing in Paris, the situation could change between now and when the French Open opens in late May, especially given the French presidential election in April.
The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be imposed in institutions already subject to the health pass once the law is promulgated, the French Ministry of Sport said.
This applies to anyone who is a spectator or professional athlete. And this until further notice.
As for Roland Garros, it is now May. The situation may change between now and then and we hope it will be more favorable. So good looking, but clearly theres no exemption.
