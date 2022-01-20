New coach, same Titan hockey at Lumen Christi

JACKSON — For a program that has seen a coaching change this off-season, Lumen Christi’s hockey team hasn’t missed a beat.

After winning 523 games behind the Titans bench, Mike Wartella stepped down in September. Dan Brady stepped in, a former Titan herself who was on Wartellas’ coaching staff from 2000-2005. He then joined the ranks of coaching travel teams based on Jackson, leading teams his sons played in, but this is the first time in three years that he has sat behind a bench.

His return to the coaching ranks has been successful thus far, leading the Titans to a 10-3 record, including a 3-2 win over city rivals Jackson United.

Weve got a really good locker room, Brady said. We don’t have an alpha dog. We have really good juice in the freshman locker room all the way up. Everyone on the team. There are no more rookies. Everyone plays for each other.

Brady had planned to help Wartella this season and get more involved with the program, but in September Wartella announced that he would be stepping down. His 36 years behind the bench saw him oversee 884 games (the second most among Michigan high school hockey coaches of all time) and win 523 (fifth among coaches in the state).

I didn’t know it was coming this year, so that was a bit of a surprise, Brady said.

The Titans under Wartella were very successful, winning 11 conference titles and two regional titles, and setting a winning record 25 times.

Brady saw little reason to change what has been working at Lumen Christi for decades.

My philosophy and style is I just want kids to go 100%, Brady said. Every kid has to have a role and everyone doesn’t have to score, everyone doesn’t have to get assists, everyone just has to play their part, and that’s exactly what he was trying to do.

To ease the transition is that Brady is family, literally in the case of his son, Daniel, who wears number 9 for the Titans, and in the sense that he has known most of the players for years.

I’m pretty lucky enough to be in a relationship with most of these kids, Brady said. Between our team and [Jackson United] I probably coached 15 kids growing up playing while traveling. I know all these kids. I know all their parents. So that really helped. I’ve coached with Mike in the past so I know what the programs are about. I played for Mike.

I loved Coach Mike Wartella, but Dan is actually my uncle, so it’s very nice and easy to communicate with him, said Lumen Christi forward Kavin Kennedy. There is a lot of communication between player and coach. Could throw ideas off each other. He’s going to build a big program of Wartella.

Kennedy said the current and former coach have similar styles, although Brady is more offensive-minded, working with the forwards to get pucks to the net and create chances for the net.

Much Lumen tradition has been carried over, Kennedy said. Dan played for and coached Wartella, so a lot of that style of play has been adopted. We have some new systems like power play, penalty kill and his philosophy on the bench, but overall it’s Titan hockey.

The Titans clicked for most of the season. After a 4-0 start, Lumen Christi hit a rough patch with a loss of one goal to Chelsea, a loss in extra time to Portage Northern and a loss to Flint Powers. But since then, the Titans have racked up four straight wins.