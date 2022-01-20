Bopanna and Mirza from Australia Open men’s and women’s doubles





Veteran Indian players Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza were eliminated from the Australian Open men’s and women’s doubles respectively after losing their first round matches here on Wednesday. Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin lost in three sets to wild card pair Chirstopher Rungkat and Treat Huey. They started confidently but lost momentum midway through to lose 6-3 6-7 (2) 2-6 in one hour and 48 minutes. Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok, on the other hand, lost 4-6 6-7(5) to the Slovenian team of Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan in one hour and 37 minutes. Kichenok was colorless today as unforced errors continued to pour out of her racket throughout the game. However, the two Indians are still alive in the first Grand Slam of the season, as they will compete in the mixed doubles. Bopanna works with the Croatian Darija Jurak Schreiber, while Mirza works with the American Rajeev Ram. None of the four Indians who entered the singles qualifiers made it to the main draw. The exceptional serve and net play by Philippine lefthander Huey were crucial in the outcome of the men’s doubles match, while Indonesian Rungkat, who initially appeared as the weak link, gradually stepped up his game. Rungkat’s hitting from the baseline improved markedly as the game progressed. The Indo-French pair got their first break opportunity in the fourth game when Bopanna smashed a crushing forehand winner past Huey 15-30 on Rungkat’s serve, who couldn’t get the ball over the net on the next run. That break positioned Bopanna to serve out the set in the ninth game and he did so with ease, lovingly, with his thumping serve. Rungkat and Huey emerged with all weapons in the opening game of the second set, attacking Bopanna’s serve and earning two breakpoints with a string of winners, but couldn’t convert any. Both pairs held the serve for the entire second set, which was decided by a tiebreak. However, in the 11th game, Roger-Vasselin and Bopanna got two break chances, but their rivals managed to save both. It was a winner by Roger-Vasselin and a forehand error by Rungkat that brought the wildcards to 15-40. The wildcard pair took six straight runs in the 1-2 tiebreak to tie the game. The momentum changed dramatically after that with Rungkat and Huey dominating the match, breaking their rivals with ease. They took a 5-1 lead with a double break. The Indonesian then served out the game.

