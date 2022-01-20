Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says he doesn’t see his future with the team as a problem

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is operating under normal circumstances after meeting owner and general manager Jerry Jones after Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

McCarthy met Jones immediately after the game and again on Monday and does not see his future as a problem.

“We had very positive conversations and the focus is just on the evaluation process,” McCarthy said.

Speaking at 105.3 The Fan on Monday, executive vice president Stephen Jones said “absolutely” and “very confident” when asked if McCarthy would return for a third season.

McCarthy has a regular season record of 18-15 in two seasons, including a 12-5 in 2021 in which the Cowboys won the NFC East; however, they were the only home team to lose in the first round of the playoffs.



After playing at Green Bay for 13 years, McCarthy, who has a regular season record of 143-92-2 and a playoff score of 10-9, understands the speculation.

“I think it’s accepted for people in this profession,” he said. “It’s part of the job. I understand that. I understand why you’re asking the question. It’s part of the job. You have a job to do, and I have a job here today to answer your questions appropriately and respectfully. But yes, I don’t put much in it because I personally know what I’m putting in it.

“I understand what happens here every day. I know how to win. I know how to win in this league. I know how to win play-offs. I know how to win a championship. So I have a lot there confidence in. What we’ve built here in two seasons, I feel really good about it, and I think you just stay true to that. The hard part is the personal. We all have kids, so that’s the part I don’t I hope people respect that.”

McCarthy, who signed a five-year contract with the Cowboys in 2020, acknowledged that the 2022 Cowboys will look very different from the 2021 Cowboys. Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn and Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore have set up multiple interviews for open head coaching jobs.

McCarthy did not rule out possible changes in the coaching staff, regardless of whether Quinn and Moore remain with the team. The Cowboys have 21 players, including many key contributors, who are on the cusp of becoming unlimited free agents, and the team is also facing a challenging salary cap situation.

Still, McCarthy said he is confident next season will go better.

“No. 1, I trust our personnel process,” McCarthy said. “I think the collaboration [with the personnel department], just what we did last year to this year, I mean, my god. The change we had in defense, from a personnel and coaching staff point of view, was the biggest change I’ve ever been a part of, both the players and the coaching side. So to get all that together, there was a lot of hard work and a lot of credit that goes to a number of people. I have the same confidence that we will do so in the future. Now it becomes a challenge; I know you can’t love everyone but [for] any team, that’s the era we’re in.

“We’ll go through that and count on another really excellent draft class to match the two we have. No, you have to remember I coached the youngest team in the league for a number of years. I have great faith in that design and This will hopefully be the first year that we can have a normal off-season schedule, so I think with that, the combination of experienced and young players that we have, I think we can definitely take a step forward.”