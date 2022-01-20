ICC Calls for Second Edition of 100 PC Cricket Future Leaders Program

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that a further 20 future female cricket leaders have been selected to be part of the second edition of the ICC 100 percent Cricket Future Leaders Programme.

The mentoring programme, designed to support emerging female talent in cricket and to address the low percentage of women in leadership roles in sport, will ensure that the women are matched with senior leaders over a six-month period.

This follows the overwhelming success of the first edition of the 100 percent Cricket Future Leaders program that concluded late last year.

The second intake features talent from 19 ICC member countries who have applied to participate in the program that is part of the ICC strategy to accelerate the growth of women’s cricket and women’s cricket.

“The response from our first batch of future leaders has been fantastic and we are excited to enter the second edition with another talented group of future female leaders of our sport. The program has incredible support from both our members and the mentors who are so generous with their time and knowledge,” said ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice in an official ICC release.

“There is a genuine desire in cricket to be committed to creating a sport that is played, enjoyed and managed by men and women, and 100 percent Future Leaders is a prime example of this. Congratulations on our next influx of future leaders and we look forward to a productive learning experience for all involved,” he added.

The 100 percent Cricket Future Leaders program is open to all female future leaders of cricket to apply and will be paired with a mentor to support their developmental growth.